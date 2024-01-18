The Big Picture Venom 3 has a new logo design with added color, a departure from the previous two movies.

We're still a while off the release of Venom 3, which only recently resumed production after the strike, but we now have the first glimpse at the logo for the upcoming movie. Collider snapped an image of the new logo recently, which brings a fun element of color to the design, which was nominally silver and fairly straightforward for the previous two installments of the series, Venom, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

The positioning of the "3" in the logo is also of some interest. While it's more of a sketched design, it is also reminiscent of the placement of the '3' in David Fincher's Alien 3. While this could be entirely coincidental, maybe it isn't. Time will tell on that front. Filming on the project resumed back in November, following the conclusion of the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, with star and producer Tom Hardy sharing a number of images from the set once shooting started up again.

Joining the cast this time around are Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange), while Hardy's long-time collaborator and close friend Kelly Marcel steps behind the camera for the first time, having contributed to the writing process on the first two films in the franchise. Hardy wrote a message on his Instagram page praising the cast and crew, and detailing his pride in working alongside Marcel, who he described as a "dear friend."

“We’ve come a long way - it’s been and continues to be a lot of fun. This journey, there’s always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team. Surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn’t get any better. I want to mention very briefly how proud of my Director, writing partner, and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am. Watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour”

What is 'Venom 3' About?

The plot for Venom 3 has yet to be released to the public and very little information is known about it at the moment. The film is slated for a premiere on November 8, 2024, and is part of Sony's expanding Spider-Man universe, which will also include releases like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson.