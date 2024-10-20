It's time to say goodbye to Venom and Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) next week when Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters. However, if the footage shown to fans this weekend at New York Comic Con is anything to go by, we're in for a treat. A special sneak peek at the action was revealed and, although the scene won't be released online, Collider's Therese Lacson saw it in person and wrote this report for us. Check it out:

We come upon Eddie and Venom in the middle of the desert. They are seemingly lost and when they see a horse, Venom is eager to approach it. The minute Eddie touches it, Venom jumps into the horse and transforms the horse into a venom-horse. Eddie jumps on his back and Venom goes on the wildest ride through the wilderness. He's flying around, running at a breakneck pace, and enjoying himself despite Eddie's discomfort and near-death experiences. When Venom-horse stops at a river to drink some water, a sudden helicopter appears on the horizon and attacks them. In the attack, Eddie is thrown into the river rapids and Venom abandons the horse to swim after Eddie. Chiwetel Ejiofor's Rex Strickland is in the copter and orders them to chase after Venom and dispatch Eddie. The multiple men he sends into the river end up dying in one way or another. Eddie shoots one of them — leading to a moment where he genuinely looks surprised — some fall off a cliff, some get attacked by other alien beasts who are attracted to the sound of the kerfuffle in the water. Falling off of a waterfall, Venom and Eddie are reunited as the beast eviscerates the remaining guards, while Rex is infuriated at what happened. He talks to Juno Temple's scientist over the phone, lamenting the loss of his entire team, but Temple's character doesn't seem to care about the casualties. She asks a befuddled and disgusted Rex to make sure to get her some samples.

Who Is in 'Venom: The Last Dance'?

Appearing alongside Hardy in Venom: The Last Dance is Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, who's probably best known for her role in the series as Keeley Jones. Venom: The Last Dance also has within its ranks a Marvel veteran in Chiwetel Ejiofor, who plays Baron Mordo in Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Rhys Ifans, who also has Marvel experience in The Amazing Spider-Man and has the perhaps more unique experience of being in his underwear in public as Spike in Notting Hill, joins the fun along with Stephen Graham, who was recently cast in the Peaky Blinders film to return to that universe.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.