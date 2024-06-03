The Big Picture Catch Tom Hardy's final spin as Venom in The Last Dance, with a new poster featuring the iconic duo.

Exciting new cast members like Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are joining the Venom universe.

Venom movies have had mixed reviews, but Hardy's charismatic performance keeps fans coming back for more.

Ahead of the film's premiere on October 25 later this year, a new look at Tom Hardy's final collaboration with the symbiote has surfaced online. The Sony Pictures X account dropped the first official poster for Venom: The Last Dance, which shows Hardy and the titular symbiote back to back with the words "Til death do they part" between them. It's been confirmed that The Last Dance will be the last Venom movie starring Hardy, and the death of either Eddie Brock or the symbiote (or both) would be a guaranteed way to up the stakes in the final installment.

In addition to Hardy returning as Eddie Brock and Peggy Lu reprising her role as the lovable Mrs. Chen, who also made a small cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Venom: The Last Dance has added several intriguing members to its cast. Ted Lasso star Juno Temple will star in the film alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, who played Baron Mordo in both the original Doctor Strange movie and the sequel, Multiverse of Madness. Hardy also has a writing credit on the film, continuing the trend from the second movie in the trilogy starring Woody Harrelson, Let There Be Carnage. Kelly Marcel, best known for writing the screenplay for the original Venom and Fifty Shades of Grey, has a writing credit alongside Hardy and will make her directorial debut on Venom: The Last Dance.

What Else Is Coming to the Sony Spider-Man Universe?

Image via Sony Pictures.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe — of which Spider-Man has been noticeably absent — has had a rough go at things since it began with Venom in 2018. There have since been three installments; Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and Madame Web. Although the first two Venom movies have quite a following, largely due to Hardy's charismatic performance as Eddie Brock, Sony has yet to deliver a movie that resonates with critics. The highest-rated SSU movie is Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which boasts a "rotten" rating of 57% on Rotten Tomatoes. Other scores include Venom with 30%, Morbius with 15%, and Madame Web with 11%. Other than Venom: The Last Dance, the next Sony Spider-Man movie is the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led Kraven the Hunter, which is set to release in theaters on December 13, 2024.

Venom: The Last Dance arrives in theaters on October 25, 2025. Check out the new poster above and stream Venom: Let There Be Carnage on FXNOW.