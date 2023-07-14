Sorry, Eddie. You won't be seeing Venom for a while longer, following the news that Venom 3 has become the latest high-profile project to be struck off as a result of last night's historic SAG-AFTRA strike. Tom Hardy's anti-heroic alien character is still set for a Halloween release next year, but that release date remains to be seen.

Last month, new addition Juno Temple - who was Emmy-nominated for her role as Keeley in the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso in this week's announcement - revealed that the upcoming Sony/Marvel production was headed for an October 2024 release. Temple revealed her joy at joining the project and said, at the time, filming was due to begin "very, very soon".

Since receiving approval in April 2022, Venom 3 has been making steady progress in production, gearing up for the comeback of Eddie Brock (Hardy) and his symbiote companion on the silver screen. Taking the helm as director is Kelly Marcel, who not only co-wrote the scripts with long-term collaborator Hardy for the first two movies but is now leading the creative direction for this new chaotic adventure. In May, Chiwetel Ejiofor, known for his role as Mordo in the Doctor Strange films, joined the cast, adding to the ever-expanding cast of characters. The film began production in Spain at the end of June.

Hardy had also previously - and recently - disclosed that he was getting quite heavily into his preparation for taking on the role again, although work on the project had already ground to a halt, as with most other projects across the United States, as a result of the concurrent Writers' Guild of America strike which has prevented any script work from being done - or amended - on film sets.

A New Director and a New Vision

Marcel is the third director to take on a film in the franchise. Ruben Fleischer was behind the camera for 2018's Venom, which introduced Hardy as Eddie Brock and showed Venom's origin story. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Venom was a box office success, which gave Sony the greenlight to pursure further projects. In 2021, the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released, directed by Andy Serkis, and expanded the Venom side of Sony's Spider-Man universe of Marvel characters. That, briefly, saw the (entirely pointless, for now) sight of Eddie and Venom crossing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

You can see the trailer for Let There Be Carnage down below.