The Big Picture Good news: Venom 3 is back in production after the SAG-AFTRA strike. Bad news: it won't make its original release date.

The film is now set for release on November 8, 2024, with an interesting placement between other anticipated movies.

Kelly Marcel is set to direct, and she is excited to collaborate with Tom Hardy in what he has hinted might be his last appearance as Venom.

The good news is that Venom 3 is officially back in production, following the tremendous news that the SAG-AFTRA strike, which successfully brought the Hollywood machine to its knees, concluded with a win for the little guy as the concessions were made by studios in order to get movies back on track. The bad news? We're about to hear a lot of news on delays. And Venom 3 is the first big domino to fall as, although production will now resume, it cannot make its original release date.

Initially scheduled for July, the third installment in Sony's Spider-Man-adjacent series is now slated for November 8, 2024. This places Eddie Brock's next disaster class with his symbiotic sidekick between the release of Joker: Folie a Deux on October 4 and Thunderbolts, which is scheduled for December 20, 2024. That's an interesting sandwich, but Sony is confident in the movie's potential.

Kelly Marcel takes the reins of the director's chair this time around, in what will be her directorial debut, having worked with Hardy for over a decade. She told Collider's Emily Bernard last month that she worshiped star Tom Hardy and couldn't want to show fans what the pair of them—who also worked on the script together for the second film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage – were working on for this, which Hardy has hinted will be his "last dance" as the character.

"I'll get killed if I say anything about Venom 3, but I will say, yes, Tom and I have had a long collaborative history with each other. We love each other. Love working with each other. Both of us are passionate about the Venom franchise. It's just really a joy for us to be able to get to do this third one together. I can't really tease you anything about it other than it's going to be amazing. Tom and I genuinely just have a blast with each other whenever we get to work together. There's a lot of laughing that happens."

When Will 'Venom 3' Be Released?

Image via Sony Pictures

In addition to Hardy, Venom 3 will feature performances from Ted Lasso star Juno Temple and Marvel alum Chiwetel Ejiofor, who most recently appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While their roles have been kept under tight wraps, we are at least a little bit closer to seeing the film in theaters next year. Barring any other delays, the film will arrive in theaters a year from now once the production finishes up with the remaining shots required.

Venom 3 is now scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on November 8, 2024. You can check out our guide to the movie here.