We will all be Venom sooner than expected. Venom 3 has moved up two weeks, to October 25th, and got itself a new title too. Venom: The Last Dance will now conclude Tom Hardy's trilogy, with the finale directed by Kelly Marcel. Speculation about the inclusion of the 1990s Chicago Bulls basketball team is, as yet, unconfirmed. Plot details are still under wraps at the moment, but the threequel will also feature Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Clark Backo.

The Venom series centers on Hardy's character, Eddie Brock, a journalist who combines with an extraterrestrial symbiote, Venom, and aquires incredible abilities. In Venom (2018), Eddie probes a dubious corporation, the Life Foundation, ultimately merging with Venom. Together, they confront the foundation's leader, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed), who threatens the world. The sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021), explores Eddie and Venom's evolving relationship as they tackle Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), a murderer who merges with another symbiote, Carnage. The movies mix action, humor, and sci-fi, delving into identity and atonement.

The Last Dance is part of Sony's expanding Spider-Man universe, which also includes releases like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson. With Hardy and Marcel's previously working together on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, combined with the events that happened, and very quickly unhappened, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s a possibility that the new installment might explore the unique possibility of Venom and Eddie Brock traveling through the multiverse.

Marcel told Collider's Emily Bernard recently, "I can't really tease you anything about it other than it's going to be amazing. Tom and I genuinely just have a blast with each other whenever we get to work together. There's a lot of laughing that happens." When we last saw the pair, they had been to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, learned about the existence of other superheroes, and then ended up right back where they started. Why did any of this happen? Who on Earth-199999 knows? But soon we'll find out.

How Successful are the 'Venom' Movies?

Both Venom films were a financial smash. The original, released in 2018, achieved significant box office success, grossing $213.5 million in the United States and Canada and $642.5 million in other territories, culminating in a worldwide total of $856.1 million. Let There Be Carnage, while not quite as successful, still managed to earn $506.9 million worldwide.

Venom: The Last Dance will now be released on October 25, 2024. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

