Star Juno Temple has revealed that the upcoming Sony Pictures/Marvel production, Venom 3, is hurtling towards an October 2024 release date. Speaking to Variety at a Ted Lasso event, the English actress revealed that she was due to begin filming "very, very soon" and that she was "thrilled" by it.

Following its approval in April 2022, Venom 3 has been steadily advancing production towards the return of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his symbiote bestie on the big screen. Guiding the project as director is Kelly Marcel, who not only penned the scripts for the initial two installments in the franchise but is now spearheading the creative direction for this latest foul-mouthed adventure. Last month, Marvel alum Chiwetel Ejiofor - who played Mordo in the Doctor Strange films - joined the cast.

Hardy recently disclosed he was pretty deep into his prep for starting up work again, although there has been a set-back - work on pre-production has ground to a halt, as has everything else, as a result of the ongoing writers' strike which has affected pretty much every major project across the US.

A Brief History of Venom on Screen

Venom has had something of a mixed bag when it comes to its appearances in movies. Venom first made his big-screen debut in the film Spider-Man 3 released in 2007, directed by Sam Raimi. In this movie, Venom was portrayed by actor Topher Grace. Although the character's appearance was highly anticipated by fans, the reception was decidedly mixed, with some feeling that the portrayal didn't capture the essence of Venom as depicted in the comics.

In 2018, the character received a standalone film titled Venom. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, this movie starred Hardy as Eddie Brock, the human host of Venom. The film explored the origin story of the character and introduced a more faithful depiction of Venom's appearance and personality. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Venom was a box office success, paving the way for future installments.

In 2021, the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released, with Andy Serkis taking over the director's chair. The film delved deeper into the dynamic between Venom and Carnage, another iconic villain from the Spider-Man comics, played by Woody Harrelson. The sequel further expanded the Venom cinematic universe and set the stage for future interconnected stories, which included - briefly - Eddie and Venom crossing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

