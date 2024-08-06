The Big Picture Tom Hardy was spotted filming Venom: The Last Dance in NYC for reshoots.

Film may wrap up Hardy's Venom journey and set the stage for a Spider-Man crossover.

Expect deeper exploration of Venom's backstory and Klyntar invaders.

Tom Hardy's been spotted in New York City, shooting scenes for the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance. The Marvel threequel is currently in the midst of reshoots, and fans are buzzing because this film is set to be the last hurrah for Hardy's iconic take on the anti-hero, Venom. The movie will pick up right after Hardy's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, with Eddie Brock once again finding himself on the run, assisted by his symbiote sidekicks with self-control issues. Thanks to some eagle-eyed fans and social media sleuths like @Tom_Hardy_Itali and @series_golden, we've gotten some fresh set photos and videos showing Hardy in character. While these sneak peeks are pretty exciting, they mostly just feature Eddie Brock, with no other cast members in sight, so major plot details are still a little bit hard to come by at the moment. If you're curious, you can see the set photos and videos here and here.

What's Next for Sony's Spider-Man Universe?

Image via Sony Pictures

Venom: The Last Dance isn't just wrapping up Hardy's journey as Venom; it's also coming at a time when the future of Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) is pretty murky. No one really knows what'll happen after 2024, so this film might be tying up some loose ends—or maybe even opening the door for what's to come. One of the big questions fans have is whether Spider-Man will finally make an appearance. So far, the SSU has been full of Spider-Man's villains and allies, but the web-slinger himself has been MIA. It’s been a common gripe, and Venom: The Last Dance could be Sony's chance to change that. With Eddie Brock now in New York, it seems like the perfect setup for a potential crossover or at least a hint that Spider-Man exists in this universe.

The movie is also expected to dive deeper into Venom's backstory, especially with invaders from his home planet, Klyntar, coming into play. This could give us some juicy details about the Symbiote's origins and why it behaves the way it does. As we inch closer to the release of Venom: The Last Dance, we're all on the edge of our seats, waiting for more details. Whether it's a showdown with Spider-Man or an exploration of Venom's alien roots, this final installment promises to be a wild ride. The potential for big surprises or epic crossover moments is definitely there.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Venom: The Last Dance.