The Big Picture The filming of Venom 3 was delayed due to strikes, but now it's back on track with Tom Hardy sharing a new set photo on Instagram.

The photo shows Hardy in costume as Eddie Brock, with director Kelly Marcel also present. They have a great working relationship and have previously worked together on the script.

While plot details are scarce, it's possible that Venom and Spider-Man may cross paths since the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage left Eddie stranded on the MCU's Earth-616. The film is set to premiere on November 8, 2024.

Much of the filming calendar was truncated when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes effectively kneecapped Hollywood, bringing existing productions to a grinding halt. Ultimately, the unions prevailed as the studios, after months of negotiations, put acceptable offers on the table. This brought a buzz of life back to the film industry with productions such as Sony's Venom 3 returning to production. Now, as the cameras begin to roll on set once again, Tom Hardy, who returns to be reunited with his symbiotic mate - Venom - has shared a new set photo of himself in costume as his character, Eddie Brock.

The image shared by Hardy on Instagram, has the actor sporting a broad grin, a testament to his excitement about being back on set. Also captured in the image is his Venom 3 director, Kelly Marcel, who is clearly trying her utmost to concentrate on the task at hand - in what is her directorial debut. Marcel and Hardy have shared a long working relationship, which included the pair working together on the script for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. For keen-eyed observers, you would note that the actor is wearing the same clothes Eddie had on in Spider-Man: No Way Home. What this means for the plot going forward remains to be seen.

Plot details for Venom 3 have remain scant at best with Marcel telling Collider's Emily Bernard recently, "I can't really tease you anything about it other than it's going to be amazing. Tom and I genuinely just have a blast with each other whenever we get to work together. There's a lot of laughing that happens." What we do know, however, is that when Venom: Let There Be Carnage ended, Eddie Brock found himself stranded on MCU's Earth-616, leaving him with the prospect of running into Tom Holland's Spider Man. This could mean that the third symbiotic adventure could see MCU heroes making cameos in the film, or Venom and Brock could emerge in the wider MCU at a later date as well.

A Delayed Symbiotic Reunion

While it is exciting that filming has resumed for Venom 3, audiences have to be aware that the sequel is still about a year away. Originally slated for a July premiere, the film is now set to arrive on November 8, 2024. This decision, further expands the catalogue that Sony is set to bring to screens next year. From its ever expanding Spider-Man cinematic universe, the studio will see the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-led Kraven the Hunter premiere on August 30, 2024 but that is not before the Dakota Johnson-led Madame Web bursts onto screens and predicts the future on February 14.

Venom 3 premieres in theatres worldwide on November 8, 2024. You can check out our guide to the movie here.