Tom Hardy has already confirmed that Venom: The Last Dance will be his final outing as Eddie Brock, but fans are curious how the film will play into the larger SSU (Sony's Spider-Man Universe). There have been rumors of a Spidy/Venom crossover for years, since the matchup first happened in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3, but the two characters have yet to face off on the big screen in more than 15 years. Sony has released four movies in the SSU thus far with two solo Venom films, Morbius, and Madame Web, with the third Venom outing and Kraven the Hunter set to debut before the end of the year, but Spider-Man has yet to appear in anything other than the Venom: Let There be Carnage post-credit scene. When asked at a fan event which was covered on Instagram by Sala 7 if the web-slinger would suit up in Venom: The Last Dance, Hardy had this to say:

"Will we ever meet Spider-Man? You know, see, there are always possibilities. But, I cannot possibly say anything because this is the last movie. I would love that."

While this perhaps isn't the answer that fans attending the event were looking for, it's also not the firm "no" that many were expecting. Hardy may be under strict instructions from Sony executives to not explicitly confirm that Spider-Man won't be in the film, but it still leaves the door open for excitement and speculation. This also comes not long after Sony revealed it has larger plans for Knull beyond Venom: The Last Dance. It's impossible to rule out that Sony could finally introduce a Spider-Man in its Spider-Man dubbed universe that will ultimately be the one to face off against Knull. Which Spider-Man? Who can say, but Marvel has confirmed that Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield has also expressed interest in reprising the role, meaning there are multiple options available.

Who Stars in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’?

In addition to Hardy returning to reprise his role as Eddie Brock/Venom for the third time, Venom: The Last Dance also returns Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen and Cristo Fernández as the bartender from the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credit scene, but largely features a new ensemble. Previous Marvel stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rhys Ifans have both been tapped for roles in Venom 3, along with Ted Lasso veteran Juno Temple. Stephen Graham, who recently confirmed he will star in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie, will also star in Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom: The Last Dance will hit theaters on October 25.

