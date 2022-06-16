Fresh off the success of Sony's Venom series, Tom Hardy teases the state of the franchise's third film through an Instagram post revealing that a script is already in the works.

In the post on Hardy's Instagram page, he shares an image of what appears to be a title page of the script for Venom 3. The image shows a cartoonish doodle of Venom with his tongue sticking out. Below the doodle, the page reads, "Story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel" though Marcel takes on the writing credit for the script. While the title page doesn't offer any plot details, or even a title, it does give confirmation to fans that a third Venom film is still on the way after an announcement at Cinemacon this year.

While it is still unknown if Andy Serkis will return to the director's chair, the post does confirm that Hardy and Marcel will remain involved in the story development of the film, continuing from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Venom 3 will be another addition to Sony's Spider-Man Universe following a slate of future releases centering on different Spider-Man villains.

After years of development hell, the first Venom film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, was released in 2018 and became an instant hit at the box office, despite unfavorable reviews from critics. A sequel was immediately announced for the crowd-pleasing comic book film and was released in 2021 as Venom: Let There Be Carnage, this time directed by Serkis, to a more positive response from critics. The character also made a brief appearance during the end credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home after being transported into the MCU.

The success of Venom and its sequel led to other full length films based on Spider-Man villains such as Morbius with more upcoming projects such as Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson, and Madam Webb, starring Dakota Johnson. Alongside those two, El Muerto, with Bad Bunny attached to the title role, is set for a 2024 release.

Whether the characters will cross over in a future film together remains to be known, but with the rapid development of different projects, perhaps that promised Sinister Six film is just around the corner.

Venom 3 has no set release date. Kraven the Hunter releases in theaters on Jan. 13, 2023, Madame Web on July 7, 2023, and El Muerto on Jan. 12, 2024.