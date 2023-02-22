Tom Hardy is gearing up for another symbiote season! In an Instagram post, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from a previous Venom movie. What was truly eye-catching was the caption that came with the footage, where Hardy pointed out that the upcoming third Venom film has entered pre-production. Hardy first played Eddie Brock back in the original 2018 film, where he faced off against the Riot symbiote and its host, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). The British actor also voiced the Venom symbiote, making the duo's dynamic even funnier when you remember it's only Tom Hardy basically talking to himself.

Ever since Venom: Let There Be Carnage came out in the fall of 2021, fans have been wondering when they would be able to see Brock and his alien best friend again. Anticipation for the character's return grew even more after he was seen in the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he left a small piece of the Venom symbiote in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he was back in his own, separate universe by the end of that sequence, it became clear that Sony still has some stories to tell with the character, and nothing else was announced for the third film after its confirmation during last year's Cinema-Con.

Sony is Expanding Their Universe

The fact that the movie has entered pre-production could mean that the third Venom installment might begin filming this year. After all, Sony has been busy expanding their Spider-Man Universe, with upcoming projects such as Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor Johnson. In the comics, the character is the world's best hunter, which you can tell because he wears a lion's face as a jacket. Kraven quickly becomes obsessed with hunting Spider-Man after he believes him to be the world's most dangerous predator. As of now, it is unknown if Tom Holland's Spider-Man will appear in Kraven's origin story.

Another project the studio is working on is next year's El Muerto. Sony knew how to make a statement when they announced world-famous singer Bad Bunny would star in his own Marvel movie. After all, when was the last time somebody suited up for superhero action after touring around the world? In the comics, the character obtains his powers from a luchador mask that his family has passed down for generations. A plot for the upcoming movie hasn't been released yet, so the brilliant origin story could change by the time the film is released.