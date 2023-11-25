The Big Picture Tom Hardy excitedly shares a picture from the Venom 3 set with the director and chief operator.

Hardy expresses his pride in director Kelly Marcel and praises the team for their support and talent.

Hardy's other project, The Bikeriders, also faced delays due to strikes but Venom 3 is now on track to premiere on November 8, 2024.

Eddie Brock is all set to be reunited with his alien half, Venom, as shooting resumes for Venom 3. Just last week, Tom Hardy, posted a photo of himself with the director Kelly Marcel in what seemed to be the same outfit he had on in Spiderman: No Way Home. Hardy is certainly excited for the role and has posted another picture from the movie's set with Marcel and Face Plant Chief Operator Jacob Tomuri. Unlike the last picture which had no caption, Hardy, while sharing his sentiments about the resumption of production and how happy he is to be working with the team, said:

“We’ve come a long way - it’s been and continues to be a lot of fun. This journey, there’s always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team. Surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn’t get any better. I want to mention very briefly how proud of my Director, writing partner, and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am. Watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour”

The plot for Venom 3 is yet to be unveiled and very little is known about it at the moment. The film is slated for a premiere on November 8, 2024, and is part of Sony's expanding Spider-Man universe, which will also include releases like Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson. With Hardy and Marcel's previous collaboration on Venom: Let There Be Carnage, combined with the events unfolded in Spiderman: No Way Home, there’s a possibility that the new installment might explore the possibility of Venom and Eddie Brock encountering the multiverse.

Two Tom Hardy Movies Have Encountered Delays This Year

While there might be more projects in the background — two prominent projects from Hardy, including Jeff Nichols’ The Bikeriders and Venom 3, experienced delays due to strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). The release of The Bikeriders was initially postponed because the cast was unable to engage in promotion for the movie. However, a recent news reported that the movie was searching for a new distributor after Disney removed it from its calendar. It was later saved by Focus Features.

Good news for the Venom fans though — Eddie Brock is coming back and Hardy couldn’t be any more excited. If all goes well, Venom 3 will hit cinemas on November 8, 2024. Meanwhile, don’t forget to catch up on the symbiotic world of Venom.

