The immortal words of "We are Venom" are set to be uttered one last time in Venom: The Last Dance, and the film's first trailer finally gives fans an idea of what to expect from the final film in the Venom trilogy. The trailer for the long-delayed project finally offers a glimpse at what we can expect to see from the Lethal Protector's last alleged adventure, as well as offers a hint of where Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom have been since the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The trailer showcases Venom outside of San Francisco, for their biggest challenge yet. While being pursued by military operatives (played by Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor), the symbiote hero learns that more forces from Venom's home are coming to Earth, likely to take over the entire planet. They'll need to work together for this notably comedic final installment, which features a dance scene with Mrs. Chen (Peggy Lu), banter with criminals, and even a symbiote horse.

What Is Venom's Story So Far?

In the first Venom film, Eddie Brock was a down on his luck reporter who lost everything thanks to an interview gone wrong. His life changes dramatically when he gets a tip about some shady experiments taking place at the Life Foundation. When he goes to investigate, Eddie inadvertently bonds with an alien symbiote with homicidal tendencies that calls itself Venom. While the personality of the good-hearted Eddie doesn't always meld properly with Venom's desire to eat human flesh, they still work together to take down the Life Foundation's mad CEO, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed).

The second film, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, sees Eddie and Venom meet a dangerous figure from Eddie's past, that being the infamous serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). When the deranged murderer takes a bite out of Eddie, Cletus becomes the host of a new, much more violent symbiote known as Carnage. Eddie and Venom succeed in killing Carnage, but not before being branded as fugitives, now needing to flee San Francisco.

The end-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage thrust Eddie and Venom into the multiverse due to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. They're transported to the Marvel Cinematic Universe where Tom Holland's Spider-Man does battle with some of the characters most infamous foes, but Peter Parker reverses the spell that brought Eddie and Venom here before the dynamic symbiote duo could meet him. Eddie and Venom are returned to their own universe, but a tiny piece of the Venom symbiote does manage to stay behind in the MCU.

Venom: The Last Dance premieres in theaters on October 25th, 2024. Watch the trailer in the player above and check out the poster for the film below: