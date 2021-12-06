With director Jon Watts' Spider-Man: No Way Home getting ready to break pandemic box office records when it opens in theaters December 17th, I recently got to speak with producer Amy Pascal about the upcoming Sony/Marvel sequel. During the interview, she talked about the challenges of making a film with so many moving parts (and actors), how they figured out the story they wanted to tell, including the multiverse, and more. In addition, with Pascal also producing the other Sony/Marvel movies like Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, I asked about the status of Venom 3. While she was guarded with her answer, she did confirm they’re working on it:

“We are in the planning stages right now but what we are focused on is getting everybody to come and see No Way Home.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home begins after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home where J. Jonah Jameson (J. K. Simmons) has revealed Spider-Man’s identity to the whole world after being convinced by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) that the Web Crawler is a villain. As you’ve seen in the trailer, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) goes to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to see if he can erase Spider-Man’s real identity from everyone’s memory. Unfortunately, the spell doesn’t work and instead brings visitors from other realities into the MCU.

No Way Home also sees the return of Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman, and Rhys Ifans' Lizard. Jon Watts returns to direct this third installment, based on a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who both penned the previous two films.

Check out what Amy Pascal had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the synopsis. Look for more Spider-Man: No Way Home interviews soon.

Amy Pascal

How does it work making a movie like this where you have so many returning actors? What happens if someone says no?

How they figured out what story to tell.

Had they known since making the first movie they were building towards the multiverse?

Have they been talking about a start date for Venom 3?

How long had they been planning on bringing Venom into the MCU?

Here's the synopsis for Spider-Man No Way Home:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed to the world, bringing his life as a 17-year-old high school senior – as well as the lives of his loved ones – into the public eye. The danger and chaos that surrounds Spider-Man end up costing Peter – and MJ and Ned (who the media cast as Spider-Man’s accomplices) – their chance to get into college. Unable to stand by and watch his friends’ dreams dashed, Peter asks Doctor Strange to restore his secret. Strange, who carries the weight of having made the decision that took the life of Peter’s mentor (Tony Stark), is moved by Peter’s entreaty and agrees to help him.Strange begins to cast the Spell of Forgetting, but when Peter realizes the spell will cause MJ, Ned, May, and Happy to forget he’s Spider-Man, he wants to have it both ways. Endeavoring to have everything exactly as it was before Mysterio revealed his identity, Peter changes the parameters of the spell while Strange is casting it -- inadvertently opening a Pandora’s Box that starts to bring everyone who knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man in every universe into the MCU. Strange contains the spell before an infinite number of visitors come through, but unfortunately for Peter, the people who make it through are Spider-Man’s enemies in other universes. Now, Peter must face the most formidable villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe, while trying to protect his future with MJ and Ned. In this powerful culmination of Peter Parker’s MCU origin story, Peter will make the costly sacrifices that true heroes make every day in order to help others.

