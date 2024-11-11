Eddie Brock and Venom have taken their final bow and soon, it will be time to head home. Pre-orders for Venom: The Last Dance steelbook releases opened back in October in anticipation of the third installment's arrival after a theatrical run that, thus far, has raked in $394.2 million worldwide. Now, the final chapter is coming packed with the rest of the Venom story in a new 4K Blu-ray collector's edition box set that not only features the three films, but also a limited edition action figure of the titular hero. There's no date for when the collection will begin to ship out, but pre-orders are open now on Amazon for a reduced price of $80.08 for a limited time.

If Venom: The Last Dance saw the end of Eddie and Venom's partnership, the original Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage built up an unbreakable bond between human and symbiote. The first film, directed by Ruben Fleischer, introduced Tom Hardy's Eddie as a struggling journalist trying to take down Life Foundation founder Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) only to inadvertently bond with the Venom symbiote and gain superpowers. Although the partnership is initially rocky, they team up to both stop Drake and defend Earth from the arrival of other symbiotes. Let There Be Carnage, meanwhile pitted them against Cletus Kasidy (Woody Harrelson), a notorious serial killer who escapes execution after becoming the host of the violent Venom offshoot Carnage. The film was directed by Andy Serkis, who would come back for The Last Dance to play the big bad Knull. The trilogy caps off their adventure with the pair on the run from both of their worlds as they come to terms with a horrific choice - whether or not to let one or the other die to destroy the codex and keep Knull, the symbiotes' creator, locked in his prison for the sake of everyone.

While the collection doesn't feature the stunning steelbook covers of the Venom movies, it's a comprehensive package of every Venom title under the Sony umbrella with six discs total, including the 4K and Blu-ray copies, complimentary digital copies, and plenty of bonus features exploring each film. The figure is also a nice added touch, built to represent the title character as portrayed by Hardy with his massive tongue hanging out and his teeth looking as frightening as ever. Across the three films, there's plenty of star power to go around, including Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, and more.

'Venom' Has Been a Champion of the People

Critics haven't been particularly fond of the Venom films, but that hasn't stopped them from being some of Sony's most reliable Spider-Verse hits. Against mega flops like Madame Web and Morbius, the symbiote smashes have recently crossed the $500 million mark domestically across all three films while also blowing well past the $1.5 billion mark globally, as Venom earned $856.1 million and Let There Be Carnage scored $506.8 million. Hardy's box office has also swelled thanks to the titles, with The Last Dance now pushing him over $7 billion lifetime. An 81% audience score against a 41% critic score is yet another show that there's still plenty of fun to be had with the Venom franchise despite its weird, cringy, and downright silly moments.

The three-movie Venom collection is available for pre-order now.

