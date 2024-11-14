Tom Hardy may have only just enjoyed his last dance as Venom, but the celebration of the character is only just beginning. Collider is excited to exclusively unveil a new collaboration between Marvel and the lifestyle brand Heroes & Villains that's inspired by the anti-hero reporter powering the trilogy of films forward at Sony - Eddie Brock. This new line includes a new hoodie, field jacket, patches, socks, and a tote bag based on the character, the symbiote that bonded with him, and the adventures the duo have been on since their first solo film in 2018. All the new items are now available to purchase exclusively through the Heroes & Villains website.

Though the items on offer are merely meant to represent Brock as a whole, they take a lot of inspiration from his latest theatrical outing in Venom: The Last Dance. The beige hoodie, for example, is adorned with the title of the film and an epic image of Venom horse leaping with his tongue hanging way out and his mane flowing behind him. The wicked new form of the symbiote was introduced in The Last Dance and has immediately become a standout design from the film for how wild and weird it is, making it the perfect fit for the front of apparel. On the military field jacket, meanwhile, is a general rule that applies to Venom that Eddie has driven home throughout the trilogy - "No eating people." These two items will be the most expensive of the set, coming in at $90 USD and $140 USD respectively.

As for the accessories, the socks look as if they've been taken over by the titular symbiote with his eyes, tongue, and black veins adding some pop to the black footwear. Both these and the themed story patches, packed with imagery from the trilogy, will be available for $14 USD. Capping off the collection is the tote bag, which comes from Mrs. Chen's Market, where Eddie is a frequent customer and has been acting as protection for its owner, played by Peggy Lu. Unfortunately for Venom and Eddie, the bag makes it clear that the chocolate still hasn't arrived, meaning it's going to be chickens instead for any symbiote that's still hungry. Fans can pick up the bag to complete their collection for $24 USD.

'Venom: The Last Dance' Closed Out a Fan-Favorite Superhero Trilogy