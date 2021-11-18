Just in time for the release of Spiderman: No Way Home, Sony is releasing Venom: Let There Be Carnage on digital, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra UHD, and DVD. The sequel, which was directed by Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis, is the follow-up to the 2018 film starring Tom Hardy in the titular role.

The sequel sees Hardy return as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel's most complex characters. On the hunt for his next big story, journalist Eddie Brock (Venom's alter ego, for those who don't know) lands an exclusive interview with convicted murderer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) as he sits on death row. Kasady has discovered Eddie's secret and thanks to the symbiote's help, he becomes the host for Carnage, who is all things terrifying. Now, Eddie and Venom must work together and defeat him, no matter how contentious their relationship is. The film was penned by Kelly Marcel (Venom, Saving Mr. Banks). The film rounds out its cast with Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris as Shriek.

The home edition of the movie is filled with over an hour of bonus material including six deleted scenes, easter eggs, outtakes, bloopers, special features, and more!

Upon its initial release in theaters, fans were ecstatic to watch the mid-credit scene which found Eddie and Venom being transported into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as they looked at Tom Holland's Spider-Man on the TV being listed as public enemy #1. The 'how' of it is still to be determined, but many suspect that answers will be coming when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.

You can check out the full list of features below:

Eddie & Venom: The Odd Couple – What happens when two beings inhabit one body? A whole lot of chaos. Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis, and the team of filmmakers talk all things Eddie and Venom.

– What happens when two beings inhabit one body? A whole lot of chaos. Tom Hardy, Andy Serkis, and the team of filmmakers talk all things Eddie and Venom. Sick and Twisted Cletus Kasady – Imagining this iconic and psychotic comic book villain for screen with Woody Harrelson, director Andy Serkis, and the production team. ​

– Imagining this iconic and psychotic comic book villain for screen with Woody Harrelson, director Andy Serkis, and the production team. ​ Concept to Carnage – Trace the design and animation of Carnage from comic book image to screen symbiotic

– Trace the design and animation of Carnage from comic book image to screen symbiotic Let There Be… Action – Go on the set and experience the action of how Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes shape. From concept to stage, from green screen to film screen, follow the making of the film and see the intense stunts that were captured.

The DVD version of the film only contains the "Let There Be...Action" special feature. Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released on digital on November 23rd and on 4K Ultra UHS, Blu-Ray, and DVD on December 14th. Check out the covers below:

