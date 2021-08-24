Sony is reportedly delaying Venom: Let There Be Carnage until January 21, 2022, despite pushing the film from September 24 to October 15 earlier this month. According to Vulture, multiple inside sources have indicated that the studio is reconsidering releasing the film in October, which comes after several weeks of decent, but still underperforming box office numbers for major superhero performers like DC's The Suicide Squad.

Amid the excitement surrounding the release of the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer at Las Vegas's CinemaCon Monday, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was notably absent. The first trailer was released back in May, when the studio was still hopeful for a September release, followed by the second trailer dropping earlier this month ahead of its now reportedly nixed October release.

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Reveals the Multiverse and Doctor Octopus

The move to January 21, 2022, is particularly interesting since that is currently the planned release date for the Jared Leto-led vampire-superhero film Morbius. If Venom: Let There Be Carnage is indeed pushed, that means that Morbius will likely be pushed once again.

Venom grossed a surprising $856 million worldwide when it premiered in 2018, and with sequel films historically making less than the first film, Sony is likely dreading the Delta variant's potential to squash the film's potential success. By also pushing Venom: Let There Be Carnage to early 2022, the film can hopefully be released at a safer time.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is directed by Andry Serkis. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock and his pal the symbiote Venom, as well as Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, in addition to Naomie Harris, Michelle Williams, and Reid Scott. Kelly Marcel penned the film's script, with Hardy also earning a story credit.

KEEP READING: Tom Hardy Already Has Plans for 'Venom 3' and Wants to Fight Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Share Share Tweet Email

Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in 'Oblivion Song' Movie Based on Robert Kirkman's Comic Book The Oscar-nominated actor will also produce the film under his Nine Stories banner.

Read Next