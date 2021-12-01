Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Venom: Let There Be CarnageIn an exclusive to Collider, a heartbreaking deleted scene from Venom: Let There Be Carnage reveals Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) bidding a solemn adieu to his alien roommate and other half’s two chickens named Sonny and Cher. In the film, we see the alien symbiote bring the clucky pair home but instead of biting their heads off (as viewers and Eddie imagined would happen), Venom can’t seem to bring himself to tear apart his newfound friends. In the deleted scene, we see Eddie, post-split from Venom, cleaning up his apartment from extreme wreckage and depositing the feather fluffed friends outside, commenting that “it was never gonna work out” before shooing them away.

The newest installment in the Venom saga first hit screens on October 1 and took the box office by storm. During the opening weekend, it broke records by bringing in $90.1M making it the second top-grossing movie for the month of October. As of the beginning of November, it had amassed over $400M in the global box office with no signs of slowing down.

The Andy Serkis-directed sequel to 2018’s Venom picks up a year after the events of the first film, with Eddie Brock being called in to speak with serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) after first interviewing him during the post-credit scene in the original film. With the help of Venom, Brock is able to track down bodies left in the wake of Kasady’s horrific killing spree, putting the final nail on Kasady’s coffin in sending the criminal to death row. When Brock goes to visit Kasady while he is awaiting lethal injection, Kasady bites Brock’s hand and consumes a bit of Brock’s blood, leaving Kasady with his very own symbiote. From here, terror, panic, death, and destruction ensue as Kasady fights his way out of death row with the help of his newfound best friend, Carnage, who has it in for Venom and Brock.

The film received lots of positive feedback from fans after a shaky start with the first installment. One of the most exciting scenes for returning fans came during the credits when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man made an appearance. The scene revealed Venom and Eddie jumping into another dimension, giving us a taste of what may be to come for a possible crossover with the web-shooting superhero.

While we’ll need to wait for more answers regarding what’s next for Eddie and Venom, we can at least enjoy this exclusive deleted scene, featuring Eddie’s goodbye to Sonny and Cher. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is available on digital now and on 4K, Blu-Ray, and DVD starting December 14:

