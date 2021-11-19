Venom: Let There be Carnage, the sequel to 2018's Venom, provided moviegoers with many scenes of the team of Eddie and Venom together, both as a team ready to take down the homicidal Carnage, as well as just as many scenes of them fighting each other. Vudu has provided fans with a combination of the bickering and synergy as they have released an exclusive deleted scene from Venom: Let There be Carnage ahead of the film's digital debut.

To not get into specifics in order to avoid spoilers for the clip, just know that the symbiotic duo of Eddie and Venom get some much-needed R&R as they take a visit to a beach. This does happen in the released film as Eddie and Venom enjoy the setting sun, but the new deleted scene provides an extended look at the scene and provides more banter between the two lead characters. The video sees Eddie telling Venom the hard truth: that he does not, in fact, love the alien parasite that has latched itself to his body. Shocking revelation, I know.

Image via Sony Pictures

Venom: Let There Be Carnage was a hit in the box office, crossing the $200 million domestic box office mark. With many people turning out to see the film, many of them would have also seen a post-credit scene that will have many MCU fans excited to see how it ties into Spider-Man: No Way Home releasing in just under a month's time.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be released on digital on November 23 and on 4K Ultra UHS, Blu-Ray, and DVD on December 14, which will include even more deleted scenes and all-new special features and outtakes for those who need even more of this unlikely pairing. You can watch the deleted scene of Venom and Eddie's beachside visit from Venom: Let There Be Carnage below.

