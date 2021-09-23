I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you looking forward to Venom: Let There Be Carnage? Do you like seeing movies for free before they’re released in theaters? Will you be in Los Angeles or New York City this Monday night, September 27th? If you answered yes to these questions, I’m about to make you very happy.

This Monday night in both NYC and Los Angeles, Sony is holding a special fan screening of the Venom sequel and we’ve been provided with 20 pairs of tickets to each screening to giveaway to our readers. That means if you win you will be able to bring someone with you. Since the screening is in just a few days, I’ll be picking the winners tomorrow morning and emailing the folks that won immediately after.

If you’re wondering how you can get into this screening, we’ve got you covered. To attend this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Venom: Let There Be Carnage!” In the body of the email, you need to include your name, phone number, NYC or L.A., and if you’d like to bring a guest. I don’t need the guests name…just if you are bringing someone.

We’ll be accepting emails until 10am PT September 24th. In addition, Sony wanted me to mention that they’re going to be giving away an exclusive prize and priority seating to those that arrive in your best cosplay or red & black attire.

As most of you know, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is about Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) trying to get his career back on track by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woddy Harrelson) as a favor to the San Francisco police. Unfortunately, Cletus Kasady becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Venom 2 also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham. The film was written by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Hardy.

Good luck to everyone trying for tickets.

