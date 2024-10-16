We aren’t ready for Eddie and Venom’s last dance yet. The third and final film in the franchise is set to release in less than a fortnight, and seems like fans are preparing for Venom: The Last Dance by binging the franchise, especially Venom: Let There Be Carnage as the movie has topped the Netflix global charts this week.

The feature, led by Tom Hardy as Eddie and the voice of Venom, sees Woody Harrelson as the antagonist Cletus Kasady. It follows Eddie who tries to revive his career by interviewing a serial killer, Cletus, who is on death row. However, things take a turn when a drop of Eddie’s blood leads Carnage to gain control over Cletus's body, and he escapes from the prison. The movie has a 57% critic rating and 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and serves as a good chapter in the franchise, leading us to The Last Dance.

What to Expect From ‘Venom: The Last Dance’?

Custom Image by Zanda Rice

The Last Dance will see Eddie and Venom on the run as the two are hunted by both of their worlds. With hunters closing in from all sides, the duo is forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance. Hardy has recently revealed that the movie will be his and the big guy’s final outing, leaving many fans teary-eyed.

Fans can expect a lot of action and heart from The Last Dance, which will also explore various elements of Venom's past, like his home planet, Klyntar, literally coming to Earth — and Knull, the self-proclaimed "God of the Symbiotes," coming with it. The franchise will certainly go out with a bang. Along with Hardy as Eddie Brock and the voice of Venom, the movie will bring back Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen, Stephen Graham as Patrick Mulligan, along with fresh faces like Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Alanna Ubach, and Clark Backo. Who’d play the antagonist Knull hasn’t been revealed yet. The feature is helmed by screenwriter turned director Kelly Marcel, whose writing credits include Saving Mr. Banks, Fifty Shades of Grey, Venom, and more. While Marcel wrote the screenplay, she shared story credit with Hardy.

Venom: The Last Dance bows in theaters on October 25. Meanwhile, you can learn more about the film with our guide here. You can check out the first two films on Netflix or Disney+.