No superhero film can exist without a poster showing the heads of all its main characters, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage just paid respect to this tradition with new official art. The new poster features a giant “V” in the background, over which we can see the faces of Eddie Brock/Venom (Tom Hardy), Cletus Kasady/Carnage (Woody Harrelson), Spider-Man villain Shriek (Naomie Harris), and Anne Weying (Michelle Williams).

The highly-anticipated sequel of 2018’s Venom will explore how Eddie Brock and Venom keep their symbiotic relationship while trying to hold their life together. The movie will also bring back an upgraded Cletus Kasady as the main villain after the killer fuses with his own superpowered symbiote, Carnage. Shriek completes the trio of superpowered people as Cletu’s love interest, who can use her voice to perform sonic attacks.

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage cast also includes Reid Scott and Stephen Graham. Hardy got a “story by” credit on the upcoming sequel after working closely with screenwriter Kelly Marcel, and the actor is already committed to making the third film a reality. Hardy After Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Hardy is reportedly coming back to Morbius, where he’ll join Michael Keaton as Sony moves forward with their own cinematic universe, focused on Spider-Man characters.

Keaton played the Vulture on Spider-Man: Homecoming, and while nothing is officially confirmed, his appearance in Morbius might indicate future partnerships between Sony and Disney’s MCU. Now that the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home confirmed Alfred Molina returns as Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, the lines that separate Sony's Spider-Man Universe and the MCU became blurred so anything is possible.

After being delayed multiple times, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters on October 15, although Sony has supposedly discussed delaying the film even further to 2022. So, it will be a gooey Halloween should Sony keep the release date and not push Venom: Let There Be Carnage back to January 21, 2022. Check the new poster below.

