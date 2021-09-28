Here's what the first round of critics and journalists had to say.

We only have a couple of days before Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage unleashes the carnage on theaters, and Sony Pictures has finally started screening the film for critics and journalists, which means we have our first wave of reactions to the upcoming Sony's Spider-Man Universe (or SSMU?) superhero movie.

Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage will be released exclusively in theaters on October 1. The film is directed by Andy Serkis, with a script by Kelly Marcel (Fifty Shades of Grey). The film stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, a former journalist turned host to an alien parasitic symbiote that calls himself Venom. The sequel to the surprise hit of 2018 will explore Eddie and Venom's growing symbiotic relationship, as well as Eddie's quest to get his career back on track as they face a new threat in the form of serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), also known as the titular Carnage, who first appeared during the first film's end credits, but returns without his beautiful and flawless wig.

Hardy seems very involved in the sequel, sharing a "story by" credit in Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage together with Marcel. Rounding up the cast are Naomie Harris as Spider-Man villain Shriek, as well as Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham.

Now, with Sony's next wave of superhero movies on the horizon, it's time to find out what the critics thought. Does Harrelson's new wig surpass the craziness of the original? Do Venom and Eddie make out again? Does Hardy deliver another scene as bonkers as the lobster one from the first film? More importantly, is there enough carnage in the movie? Check out some of the early reactions below — we'll keep updating as more continue to come in.

