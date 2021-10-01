Superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage has pulled in $11.6 million from Thursday screenings, which is good enough to see the return of Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock score the pandemic era's second-highest-grossing Thursday. Fellow Marvel blockbuster (albeit from a different studio) Black Widow still holds the record at $13.2 million, but it's a solid opening day for the symbiotic second installment nonetheless.

Going into the weekend, Sony was still conservatively estimating a three-day debut in line with A Quiet Place Part II, which opened to $47.5 million over Memorial Day. However, many analysts are projecting a first frame as high as $60 million, which would place Let There Be Carnage in rarefied air, with only Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Fast & Furious 9 having exceeded that total through their respective opening weekends.

Venom 2 even managed to earn more money from preview screenings than its predecessor did back in 2018, which then went on to land an $80 million domestic opening and a global haul of over $850 million, but there's not much hope of Let There Be Carnage matching those kinds of numbers. Still, it's encouraging to see the box office returning to at least some semblance of normality, with the impending debuts of No Time to Die and Dune promising that we're in store for a bumper October, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage leading the charge.

Animated sequel The Addams Family 2 is also out this weekend, but it's debuting day-and-date on PVOD so it won't even be in the same stratosphere as Venom: Let There Be Carnage by the end of Sunday, with the big-budget comic book adaptation set to be the only talking point coming out of the weekend's box office.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently playing in theaters.

