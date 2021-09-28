Venom: Let There Be Carnage is just around the corner, so Sony Pictures is going all-in with new featurettes. Yesterday, they dropped a clip that revealed Cletus Kasady’s (Woody Harrelson) transformation into title character Carnage. In the story, the villain gets unleashed after its serial killer host bites Eddie Brock’s (Tom Hardy) hand in prison and swallows his symbiote-infused blood – or at least that’s what the trailer implies.

In the new clip we are formally introduced to a secondary villain in the story. Shriek (Naomie Harris) was featured in the promotional material, including the posters released last week. But now, the new featurette provides a closer look at the character and how she factors into the story.

The 40-second clip has director Andy Serkis talking about how Shriek can be really dangerous. This is why some footage showed her as a maximum-security prisoner at the Ravencroft Institute, in a soundproof cage that can only be accessed by authorized personnel wearing noise-cancelling headphones over earplugs. As Harris herself explains, “Shriek has the ability to suck up sound and use it as a weapon.” Also, she is obsessed with Cletus and has the same twisted mind – the perfect couple. The end of the clip suggests Cletus and Shriek will band together as a Bonnie and Clyde of sorts, but with superpowers and more insanity. Will they meet the same end, though?

Shriek became known in the comic book universe as a prominent Spider-Man villain, which is yet another piece of evidence that suggests Sony is gearing up to put their own Marvel universe together. Whether this universe will get a solid form sooner rather than later, we’ll only find out after the release of Spider-man: No Way Home on December 17 and Morbius on January 28, 2022.

After being moved around several times, Venom: Let There Be Carnage opens on October 1, with early preview screenings starting this Thursday, September 30. Check out the featurette below:

