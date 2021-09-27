He also talks about how he and Tom Hardy lobbied Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures, to have Andy Serkis direct the sequel.

With director Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Woody Harrelson about making the sequel. During the fun conversation, Harrelson talked about how he got ready to play Cletus Kasady and if he looked at anything to help create his voice and mannerisms, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Venom 2, how he and Tom Hardy lobbied Tom Rothman, Chairman of Sony Pictures, to have Serkis direct the sequel, how he gets ready to film a very emotional scene, and more. In addition, I jokingly asked if he burned the wig he wore in the first film so he wouldn’t have to wear it again in the sequel.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is about Eddie Brock (Hardy) trying to get his career back on track by interviewing serial killer Cletus Kasady (Harrelson) as a favor to the San Francisco police. Unfortunately, Cletus Kasady becomes the host of the symbiote Carnage and escapes prison after a failed execution. Venom 2 also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, and Stephen Graham. The film was written by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Hardy.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: Tom Hardy, His Adorable Dog, and Andy Serkis on ‘Venom 2’ and How They Filmed the Apartment Fight Between Eddie Brock/Venom

Watch what Woody Harrelson had to say above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Woody Harrelson

When he found out he was making the sequel did he burn the wig from the first film?

Since Cletus is a popular character with fans did he look at anything to inspire him on his mannerisms and the way he would speak?

What would people be surprised to learn about the making of Venom 2?

How Tom Hardy and Harrelson lobbied Tom Rothman to hire Andy Serkis to helm the sequel.

How does he get ready to film a very emotional or dramatic scene?

What did Andy Serkis bring to the Venom sequel?

Image via Sony

Share Share Tweet Email

'Venom 2': New Trailer Shows a Disturbing Carnage and More Venom/Eddie Buddy Comedy There definitely will be carnage.

Read Next