The Big Picture Celebrate Marvel's 85th birthday with a new Venom figure exclusively at Walmart.

Venom's on-screen history includes a live-action debut in Spider-Man 3 and a successful run of solo films.

Stay tuned for the next Sony Spider-Verse film, Venom: The Last Dance, and watch Venom on Disney+ while you wait.

Besides Spider-Man himself, the most popular character in the Web-Heads side of the Marvel Comics universe has got to be Venom. The Todd McFarlane-created villain-turned-anti-hero has headlined his own comic series and appeared in countless storylines across film, television, and video games. Now, as part of Marvel’s 85th birthday celebrations, Venom is getting a new comic figure from Hasbro.

A part of the company’s anniversary Marvel Legends collection, the bulky six-figure comes with three accessories. This includes alternate hands and head sculpt. One of the heads features the character's signature elongated tongue out and about like some of Venom’s most iconic comic panels. The description for the figure reads, “When Spider-Man breaks free from an alien symbiote, it latches onto Daily Bugle reporter Eddie Brock – who becomes the supervillain Venom, seeking revenge on the web-slinger.” This Venom will be a Walmart exclusive piece. They now join Wolverine, Superior Spider-Man, Ghost Raider, Luke Cage and Iron Fist in Marvel Legends’ anniversary line.

Venom's On-Screen History

Since Venom’s debut in the late ‘80s, the character has been one of Spider-Man’s strongest villains. However, they would gain new-found popularity when making their live-action debut in 2007's Spider-Man 3. The film would propel Venom into the mainstream’s subconscious. It was far from the best depiction of the character, but the practical effects involved with Sam Raimi’s version of the symbiote are still a treat to watch to this day. In the last decade, Eddie Brock’s version, played by Tom Hardy, has received his own film trilogy.

While not a critical hit, the first two films were major box office hits. Venom: The Last Dance, the next Sony Spider-Verse film, is coming to theaters this fall. The last major appearance of Venom was in the video game space with last year’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The critically-acclaimed sequel had the symbiote as its main villain. With the recent film and video game appearances, has come a new wave of figures that have served both the premium collector and the general Marvel community alike. Whether it be action figures or they’re adventures on the big screen, the character has become the perfect villain to lead the charge at Marvel.

Venom: The Last Dance will be released in theaters on October 25, 2024. The film is written and directed by Kelly Marcel, screenwriter of the last two installments, with Hardy reprising his title role. Marvel fans are still waiting for The Last Dance’s first trailer and this new Venom figure from Hasbro will be dropped sometime in mid-summer 2024, presumably around San Diego Comic Con in July. Until we know more about the official release date for the anniversary figure, you can stream Venom, alongside most of Spider-Verse, on Disney+.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Venom A failed reporter is bonded to an alien entity, one of many symbiotes who have invaded Earth. But the being takes a liking to Earth and decides to protect it. Release Date September 28, 2018 Director Ruben Fleischer Cast Tom Hardy , Michelle Williams , Woody Harrelson , Jenny Slate , Riz Ahmed , Sam Medina Runtime 112 Main Genre Action Writers Scott Rosenberg , Jeff Pinkner , Kelly Marcel , Will Beall , Todd McFarlane , David Michelinie Studio Sony Pictures Tagline Embrace Your Inner Anti-Hero Website http://www.venom.movie/site/

Watch on Disney+