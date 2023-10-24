Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2'

The Big Picture Marvel's Spider-Man 2 delivers a truly great adaptation of Venom, with a new take on the character that stays true to his comic book origins.

Topher Grace's Venom in Spider-Man 3 misses the mark, lacking the intimidating physique and complex characterization of the symbiote.

Tom Hardy's Venom in the solo movies nails the visual look, but the lack of Spider-Man connection and constant joking make it hard to take him seriously.

There is no shortage of great Spider-Man movies, but a character who has consistently come up short is also one of the Webhead's most significant rivals - Venom. In live-action comic book movie history, we've gotten two different versions of the fan-favorite character. Both have positive elements, but each also has a decent number of flaws that leave us hardcore Venom fans wanting for a truly great adaptation.

Adaptations in general, especially in terms of comic book movies, are something of a tricky balancing act. Some characters and storylines are bound to be changed and not always for the better, even Peter Parker himself. While every actor who has portrayed a live-action Spider-Man has been widely praised, they're not exempt from criticism in terms of their accuracy to the comics. Tobey Maguire exemplifies all the qualities of an excellent Peter Parker, but lacks that wisecracking quality of Spider-Man. Andrew Garfield on the other hand has that infectious Spidey charisma, but is far too cool for school to be the humble Peter Parker. Then there's Tom Holland who exemplifies the best of both worlds.

Funnily enough, a similar comparison can be made with three key versions of Venom, those being the interpretations we see in Spider-Man 3, the two Venom solo films, and the mega-hit PlayStation video game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' Gets Venom Right

Image via Insomniac

PlayStation Studios and Insomniac's blockbuster superhero game series continues with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. As the marketing clearly shows, not only does the record-breaking sequel adapt the Symbiote Saga, but it also features an entirely new take on Venom. The game certainly takes its time building up to Venom's big reveal, with a whole second act expertly showcasing Peter's (Yuri Lowenthal) descent into darkness while bonded with the symbiote. Eventually, though, the alien finds its way back to Peter's best friend, Harry Osborn (Graham Phillips), who becomes the primary partner of Venom instead of Eddie Brock. This isn't the first time a different character has become bonded with the Venom symbiote, but the idea to turn Harry into Venom holds water given the character's historic brotherly bond with Peter.

Venom makes a big first impression in his grand appearance in the first act with a design ripped straight from the comics and a chilling voice provided by horror legend Tony Todd. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 even gives players the brief opportunity to play as the character, feeling his fearsome power firsthand. After Venom escapes Oscorp and kills Kraven the Hunter (Jim Pirri), Harry and Venom begin planning how to "Heal the World." The benevolent-sounding plan is perverted by Venom's false sense of justice, as their answer to how to heal the world includes turning New York's civilians into mindless symbiote slaves. A horrifying reality, but one that Venom insists is for the betterment of the world (even if it means countless casualties for the greater good).

Insomniac's take on Venom continues one of the best aspects of their Spider-Man world. Their many villains, even the most despicable ones, all have fleshed-out motivations and personalities to help players understand why they are the way that they are. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in particular, is a game all about second chances, though it remains to be seen if Venom will ever get that chance. Perhaps if Insomniac does decide to make a Venom spin-off game, we can see a more reasonable lethal protector as in the comics.

Topher Grace's Venom is an Unlikable Monster in 'Spider-Man 3'

Image Via Sony

Spider-Man 3 wasn't well-received when it was first released but has slowly formed a soft spot in some Marvel fans. A great take on Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and hilarious dancing Peter Parker aside though, the trilogy capper's take on Venom isn't great. It's no secret that director Sam Raimi had no interest in adapting the Symbiote saga, and that honestly shows in the Eddie Brock portrayed by Topher Grace.

Visually, this Venom misses the mark, lacking the large and intimidating physique of his comic counterpart. Plus, whenever this Venom speaks, he does so in the form of Eddie Brock, which just looks so out of place. The emphasis on Eddie rather than Venom also highlights this Venom's narrative problems, as the symbiotic relationship between Eddie and Venom feels virtually nonexistent. Where Venom is supposed to be a complex being with a dual consciousness with a skewed desire of justice, this Venom only cares about doing harm to others by any means necessary.

Perhaps if Venom were given the proper time to develop, that would work, but instead, this weak take on the symbiote is relegated to the third act.

Tom Hardy's Venom is Impossible to Take Seriously

Image via Sony Pictures

We'll give the two Tom Hardy-led Venom movies this - they get the overall look of Venom right. The hulking physique is there and the only thing the character is missing visually is the white spider logo on his chest. Which is this version of Venom's biggest problem - Venom doesn't work without a pre-established Spider-Man. The whole function of Venom's existence, hell the whole reason they are called "Venom", is because they are the ultimate anti-thesis to Spider-Man. A being who has the spider powers and desire to fight crime that Spider-Man has, but is also willing to take the next step of vigilantism by dishing out more violent justice on criminals.

The Venom movies are already fighting an uphill battle with the lack of Spider-Man, and it has the difficult task of making Venom a likable protagonist. Tom Hardy's symbiotic chemistry with...well, himself, achieves that, but this Venom is a little too likable. The Venom present here is cracking jokes on a constant basis and never seems to take the world-ending stakes of both films seriously. For other characters in the Marvel Multiverse, this might work, but for a dark character like Venom, it just doesn't work.

Yes, Venom in the comics does crack jokes every once in a while, but those are moments of levity amongst moments of drama and sometimes even horror.

Why is Venom So Popular in Marvel Comics?

Image via Marvel Comics

Now that we've gone through the most apparent takes on Venom and why they work and/or don't, we should also ask why Venom is such a big deal in the Marvel Comics to begin with. Well, for starters, Venom's design is frankly just cool. That hulking physique, the sinister spider logo, those razor-sharp teeth trapped in that permanent smile. All these details and more make for an iconic design akin to the infamous Xenomorph from the Alien franchise.

The similarities to the Xenomorph don't end there either, as Venom's origins are historically extra-terrestrial in nature. Before becoming the lethal protector we all know and love, the Venom symbiote began as a measly blog of black goo. That changes when the Venom symbiote bonds with Peter Parker, which grants the Spider-Man his notorious black suit. The black suit increases Peter's power but also drastically alters his mood. Believe it or not, the symbiotes are a benevolent species, but their views on morality and justice are deeply skewed.

Eventually, Peter decides the suit is far too dangerous and gets rid of it, but this just forms a grudge within the alien being. Luckily for the extra-terrestrial, the symbiote finds a new host in Eddie Brock - an old rival of Peter Parker. When the symbiote bonds with Eddie, he doesn't just get a black suit. The two become a monstrous entity that, in addition to being absolutely massive and having terrifyingly sharp teeth, has all the abilities of Spider-Man. Venom's connection to Spider-Man is really what makes them a unique Spider-Man rival, and we say rival because Venom is less of a villain and more of an anti-hero. Venom is a grim reminder of what Peter could have become if he kept the symbiote or fallen to the dark side—a lethal protector willing to kill to protect others.