With Tom Holland's Spider-Man entering a whole new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, many are wondering if the plan is to bring the iconic alien Symbiote into the franchise. Venom is a fan-favorite character who only just wrapped up its solo trilogy, so playing him is a daunting task. So, who is a perfect fit for the MCU's potential version of Venom?

Whether the crew over at Marvel Studios plans to adapt the Eddie Brock character again or go with another host to the Venom Symbiote, plenty of well-known actors could fit the bill. Young or old, there is a plethora of directions that the next gang of filmmakers could go if they plan to adapt this iconic Spider-Man villain to the big screen once more if they so choose to do so. From straight-up action stars to more unexpected choices, these actors would be perfect casting to play Venom opposite Tom Holland in the MCU.

10 Tom Hardy

Known for 'Venom' (2018)

Yes, it's a bit of a "gimme," but there's a good chance that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Entertainment will attempt to bring Tom Hardy back as the big glob from hell to cross over with Holland's Spider-Man. Many have been asking for it since his debut in 2018 in Venom. Now, with the ending of Venom: The Last Dance, there's a big chance that Hardy has the opportunity to come back.

Whether it be via the multiverse or by introducing a new Eddie Brock, also played by Hardy, the rumors of him coming back are everywhere. The third Venom features one of the most badass Spider-Man villains, Knull (Andy Serkis), who may very well be the next big multiversal villain for the Spider-Man franchise. If that happens, then there's a big chance for Hardy to return to the role in one way or another.

9 Tony Revolori

Known for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

While not many's first picks, Tony Revolori is an obvious choice to play the character if they decide to skip the Eddie Brock character and rather move forward with the Flash Thompson/Agent Venom version. With how different the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made their version of the character, skipping the obvious choice and moving to something people wouldn't necessarily expect is right up their alley.

Contrary to popular belief, Revolori could definitely hold up a film if they decided to make a spin-off centered on Agent Venom. While his Flash Thompson may be far more immature than the ones people know from the comics, it wouldn't take much to shape him up, especially if they go with Agent Venom's origin from the books, in which Flash loses his legs in the war.

8 Michael Mando

Known for 'Better Call Saul' (2015)

One of the biggest unresolved loose ends in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the introduction of Mac Gargan (Michael Mando) in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the tease that he's out for Spider-Man in the movie's after-credits scene. While he may not have had a big role in Holland's first solo outing, Mando has more than proven himself to be able to play a villain in his appearance in Better Call Saul.

As many know, Mac Gargan is the villain known as Scorpion in the comics and other media. What many may not know is that Scorpion was a host to the Venom Symbiote in the Marvel Comics mythology, as well. If Marvel Studios wanted to take a whole new approach to the Venom character, bringing back Michael Mando as Scorpion and then, later, Venom would make a lot of fans happy. It's not like they've been waiting almost 10 years to see him again.

7 Jacob Elordi

Known for 'Euphoria' (2019)

There's a decent chance that when casting a new Venom, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures could be looking for someone closer to the age of Tom Holland's Peter. If there's an actor who has proven his ability to play a younger guy with major anger and self-esteem issues, it's Jacob Elordi, thanks to his work on both Euphoria and Priscilla.

While some may groan at the idea of Elordi taking on a comic book film role because of past works like The Kissing Booth all the way back in 2018, he's more than proven himself in his recent films. Elordi is a very passionate and talented actor who could certainly be opposite Holland in a film. Moreover, Elordi and Holland could have some wonderful chemistry on screen together.

6 Dominic Purcell

Known for 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (2016-2022)

Now, if Marvel Studios really wanted to lean into the original comic book Venom and cast someone big, buff and older than Peter, then Dominic Purcell could be a wonderful choice: he's all of the above. This version of the character could work really well if Peter began a job at the Daily Bugle and Eddie Brock was an employee he ran into. A man of Purcell's size standing off against Holland could make for some menacing visuals.

Purcell is no stranger to superhero content, either, having appeared in the CW's Arrowverse as Mick Rory, aka Heat Wave. A villain-turned-hero sounds familiar, doesn't it? Not to mention, his role as Lincoln Burrows in Prison Break gives audiences a whole other type of role for them to see him as. Dominic Purcell has range, and Venom needs that to be compelling.

5 Charlie Hunnam

Known for 'Sons of Anarchy' (2008-2014)

The fact that Charlie Hunnam hasn't appeared in a superhero flick yet is quite surprising. He can certainly carry a solo film, as proven with Pacific Rim. Not to mention, he has the attitude and talent to play Eddie Brock, and his chemistry with Holland could truly be impeccable. Another possibility, however, is more on Sony Pictures' part and where they plan to go with their Spider-Man Extended Universe.

If Sony wanted to keep the Venom franchise moving after the finale of Eddie Brock's story in Venom: The Last Dance, the next logical step would be for the leftover Venom Symbiote to make its way to none other than Flash Thompson. If Sony Pictures won't introduce their own Spider-Man, Agent Venom is the next best thing. The Sony Universe Venom was already an anti-hero, so going full-blown hero could resolve any need for a Spider-Man in that universe. Then, when Avengers: Secret Wars comes around, fans can see Venom and Peter meet up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.