Superhero movies as we know them today have become well-known for big fight sequences against the movie’s supervillain. Typically filled with CGI, these moments are set up to be the climax, as the villain provides the primary source of conflict for the main character(s). However, unlike other comic book based movies, the Venom series’ most interesting source of conflict doesn’t come from its big supervillain battles. While the fights between Venom/Eddie (Tom Hardy) and other symbiotes certainly provide a fun spectacle, they distract from the more compelling source of conflict – Eddie and Venom’s relationship.

Right before the big fight scene against Riot in Venom, Venom says that Eddie is the reason that he has decided to protect Earth from other symbiotes. It’s a touching moment, but it feels forced, not earned, because Eddie and Venom don’t actually spend much time together in this movie. Two fight sequences, a bath in a restaurant’s lobster tank, and an MRI happen before Venom and Eddie exchange more than a few brief words with each other. And even then, the only real takeaway from this conversation is that Venom thinks Eddie is a loser and that the other symbiotes both on Earth and in space want to take over the planet. Then, mere moments later, Eddie and Venom become separated until right before the fight against Riot. The moment they are separated, Eddie finds out that Venom is simultaneously killing and healing him. Eddie is justifiably angry upon learning that the being he has been growing close to can kill him on a whim, but we don’t get to see them have a real conclusion to this argument. Whenever Eddie and Venom finally reunite, they have to jump straight into the supervillain battle.

RELATED: Producer Amy Pascal on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and the Status of ‘Venom 3’

Everything we’ve seen from Eddie up until this moment demonstrates that he is a selfish guy. He reads his fiancé, Anne’s (Michelle Williams) confidential work emails to get dirt on the billionaire Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed) before a big interview, then acts surprised when she dumps him. He’s okay with breaking the trust of the only important person in his life if it means he gets to break a story. So then how are we supposed to believe that Eddie is the reason Venom decides to protect Earth instead of conquer it? Yes, Venom can read Eddie’s thoughts, but we shouldn’t have to accept that Eddie’s thoughts and a few tender exchanges are enough to completely change the mind of an intergalactic being. Venom changes his mind from “you’re a loser and we’re taking over your planet” to “you and I are not so different” within such a short span of time, that it cheapens the bond the two are forming. Because so much of this movie is focused on Carlton Drake’s unethical experiments with the symbiotes and then Riot and Drake’s plan to bring more of them to Earth, we lose time for valuable moments of connection and conflict between Eddie and Venom.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage takes some steps toward rectifying this by spending more time with Venom and Eddie than its predecessor. Despite the serial-killer-turned-symbiote, Carnage, being the titular villain of this movie, the true compelling conflict is Venom and Eddie struggling to live harmoniously together. Eddie wants to focus on rebuilding his career and keeping Venom a secret from the authorities, while Venom thinks they should focus on reconciling with Anne and fighting local crime as the Lethal Protector. This leads to arguments between the pair, both in public and in private, that cause them to once again be separated. This time, we get to see Venom have moments of self-reflection as he hops from body to body and finds acceptance at a rave. Venom realizes that even though he can find community and appreciation outside of Eddie, that he truly cares about him and wants to make things work. But we don’t get to see Eddie go through the same character development. He has to spend his time alone tracking down the escaped serial-killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) instead of realizing that maybe there’s a reason that both Anne and Venom have left him. Introducing Cletus is helpful to Eddie’s career, but otherwise including him and his symbiote Carnage feels unnecessary to the narrative. Because so much of the film’s short runtime is spent building up the backstory for Carnage, Cletus, and his love interest Shriek (Naomie Harris) to lead up to the final supervillain battle, Eddie and Venom’s arc is once again rushed through. Eddie apologizes to Venom while he’s in Anne’s body, but it doesn’t feel earned. Eddie hasn’t done anything that demonstrates a change in his character. Because he doesn’t really address his selfishness toward Anne or Venom, his apology feels hollow and forced. A means to push the plot toward the final battle and nothing else.

Image Via Sony

Instead of trusting that Venom and Eddie’s conflict with each other is enough, Let There Be Carnage inserts a generic villain that overwhelms the short run time with extra plot threads, backstory, and conflict that isn’t necessary. Eddie and Venom’s development as both separate and symbiotic characters suffers because each movie treats their relationship as a secondary conflict. We, as the audience, have to make leaps and assumptions about them because there are important breakthroughs between Eddie and Venom that we don’t get to see on screen. The funny and heartfelt moments between Eddie and Venom that we do get to see are what make these movies worth watching. Getting to see things like Venom and Eddie working together to protect Mrs. Chen (Peggy Lu) and her bodega and Venom cooking a comfort breakfast for Eddie after they find out about Anne’s engagement give us insight into their dynamic while also providing entertainment and conflict. So why should moments like this be sacrificed in favor of pushing the plot forward for supervillains that are just going to be taken out at the end of the movie? This isn’t to say that the Venom movies should be totally actionless. Rather that Venom and Eddie’s relationship and conflict with each other should be given the full screen time it deserves.

'Venom 3' Confirmed by Sony During CinemaCon Panel

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Brynna Arens (16 Articles Published) Brynna Arens (she/her) is a freelance movie and TV features writer for Collider. With a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Media Studies and a minor in Women's and Gender Studies, she specializes in studying movies, TV, and pop culture through an intersectional feminist lens. She'll watch almost anything tbh, but it's sci-fi, horror, and superhero genres that truly have her heart. More From Brynna Arens

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe