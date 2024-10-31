There’s a complex history surrounding the Spider-Man universe and how it’s functioned over the last decade or so. It was confusing back in 2017, and it might not be easy to keep up with now. Peter Parker/Spider-Man does show up in the MCU, but Sony retains the rights to numerous other Spider-Man characters who kind of exist in their own Sony-Verse… one that can hint at Spider-Man, but seemingly can’t let him actually show up. As such, this Sony-Verse has become rather awkwardly assembled since 2018, with a total of three Venom movies, a Morbius film, a Madame Web movie, and an upcoming Kraven the Hunter film, too.

These characters are tied to Spider-Man in the comics, but less so in the movies, and it’s getting weird. How it’s still going at this point is kind of bizarre, and the Venom trilogy feels like it’s played a similar role to that which the Iron Man trilogy played during the first few years of the MCU. Of course, it’s not quite at the same level of quality, but a couple of the Venom movies have some redeeming qualities. It’s not a total write-off of a trilogy, but some honesty is required. Even at their best, you do still have to approach these movies with a certain frame of mind to gain anything. Anyway, they're ranked below – you know the deal – starting with the worst and ending with the not worst.

3 'Venom: The Last Dance' (2024)

Director: Kelly Marcel

Yeah, so at the risk of spoiling a ranking, the Venom trilogy follows the exact same trajectory as the Blade trilogy. You have a somewhat okay first movie, a wackier and debatably better second movie, and then an absolute trainwreck of a third movie. Venom: The Last Dance is that trainwreck. This thing is absolutely terrible. You might've heard it wasn’t terrible, or potentially watchable if you found enjoyment in the other movies, but no. People are being too nice or too relaxed. This is not good. Things have to be better. Well, they were better. The other two movies – while far from great – had things to offer. There’s nothing to The Last Dance. To count all the ways would require being here all day, but something of a rundown is better than nothing.

The main villain is rarely seen and instead sends indistinct, personality-free, nigh-invulnerable minions after Venom, and they're the only real foes in the whole movie. The humor just about always falls flat. Too many side characters are introduced who distract from the Eddie Brock + Venom dynamic (this is the way The Last Dance feels most reminiscent of Blade: Trinity). Tom Hardy looks checked out and tired compared to the other movies, where he seemed to be trying. Michelle Williams’s character is written out entirely. There’s nothing here surrounding Brock being a journalist. The action is often too murky to make out, and when it’s discernible, it’s boring. Despite being called The Last Dance, it seems to want to set up future Sony-Verse movies (please, no… no more, please). The film tries to be sentimental at the end and flubs it. It has some of the worst comic relief side characters ever: a family led by a father who thinks sneaking his wife and kids into Area 51 is a good and not dangerous idea. And it’s packed with awful needle drops, and seems willing to ruin songs by David Bowie, Queen, and ABBA (all sacred cows, as far as pop music goes). Need things go on? Don’t watch this. It’s not worth it.

2 'Venom' (2018)

Director: Ruben Fleischer

As mentioned before, Venom kicked off the Sony-Verse that The Last Dance might well have played a part in killing… time will tell whether anyone continues to have any interest in more of these odd not-quite-Spider-Man Spider movies. No one’s going to call Venom a great superhero movie by any means, but there are things about it that kind of work. As far as origin stories go, it kind of gets the job done. You get a sense of who Eddie Brock is before he comes into contact with an alien symbiote, there’s some chaos as he grapples with his new life that he has to share with said symbiote, and then the movie throws a villain in his path who matches him strength-wise and visually. It’s standard stuff, and the problem isn't so much what it does, but how it executes certain things. For instance, it takes more than 1/3 of the movie before the symbiote enters Eddie’s body, and then it’s almost at the one-hour mark when Venom first makes a proper physical appearance.

Also, the editing isn't great, and the action doesn’t always satisfy, with the effects work looking a little shaky here and there. However, the dynamic between Eddie and Venom is fun, and Tom Hardy is giving a truly weird and committed performance here that’s honestly very entertaining to watch. The movie he is in is not good, but he’s bringing his A-game regardless, and he really elevates the whole thing. At this stage in the trilogy, you still get the sense that he was excited to play this character (well, technically playing two characters). Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed are also a bit too good for the film they're in, but end up giving decent performances as well. It’s a poorly paced and sometimes unsatisfying film, but it introduces the titular character competently and has some entertaining moments. And then at the very end, Woody Harrelson shows up promising carnage and Carnage, and then comes…

1 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (2021)

Director: Andy Serkis

Venom: Let There Be Carnage works in comparison to the other Venom movies for a few key reasons. Sure, it’s not great, but there’s something here… well, more than something. There are a few good things here. The introduction of Carnage as a villain is fun, because Woody Harrelson is having fun, he looks goofy, and his character pre-Carnage, Cletus Kasady, is a serial killer who becomes more dangerous when he’s infected with the symbiote much like Eddie was in the previous movie. Hardy is hamming it up more than in the first Venom, his main villain is similarly hammy, the movie is incredibly brisk (clocking in at under 90 minutes, if you don’t include the end credits), and it also looks a good deal more visually striking than the other two movies, thanks to cinematographer Robert Richardson (he’s worked with the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Oliver Stone multiple times, and has won three Oscars for Best Cinematography from 10 nominations).

Some credit should go to Andy Serkis as the film’s director, too, because there’s just a good deal more energy to Let There Be Carnage. It zips along, the action scenes are a little punchier, it looks pretty good, the effects are the best of the trilogy, and there’s just so much goofy humor. It plays up the almost romantic tension between Eddie and Venom the most out of any of the movies, and the connection they have is both funny and also almost heartwarming at times. Additionally, it's a pretty good time if you approach the movie looking for schlock. Yes, the final act is all a bit noisy, and the short runtime means that not every character gets an ideal amount of time to shine, but as far as sequels go, this one’s surprisingly decent. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is no masterpiece, but it feels like the best of the Venom trilogy, for whatever that may be worth.