Sony's Venom: The Last Dance might be the worst performer in the trilogy so far, just shy of the second outing's $501 million total and considerably short of the original's $856 million, but that hasn't stopped this big-budget flick from proving popular with theatergoers. Thanks to a $436 million total haul after just over three weeks in theaters, the threequel now stands teetering on the edge of another major Box Office list. Namely, Venom: The Last Dance is about to enter the top 10 movies at the 2024 global Box Office, with just $14 million separating it and the current tenth place holder, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Given The Last Dance's most recent weekend haul of over $7 million domestically, it's likely it will be able to bridge said gap without falling short. However, with Gladiator II and Wicked's arrivals imminent, there's reason to be concerned that the list might just be slightly out of reach. Should trends continue, The Last Dance will likely hit the tenth position by the end of next week, and could even threaten to climb into ninth or even eighth in the following weeks, subject to the arrival of VOD.

'The Last Dance' is the Best For Eddie and 'Venom'

Image via Sony Pictures

There may be many faults with the Venom trilogy, with the third certainly an inconsistent outing that darts from powerfully impressive to frustrating in mere moments. The trilogy has been the cause of much debate from within the fandom, with the mixed reception of all three outings from fans and critics alike leading to a confusing response that has ultimately caused The Last Dance to perform worse out of the gates than its predecessors. However, if there's one aspect of the Venom movies that cannot be disputed for its consistent quality, it's Tom Hardy's Eddie and his relationship with Venom. In his review of the film for Collider, Aidan Kelley was quick to praise this, saying:

"I may have my issues with all three Venom films, but one thing that I won't dispute is Tom Hardy's dedicated performance as both Eddie Brock and Venom. It's abundantly clear that Hardy has a lot of love for Venom as a character, and he's poured that love into the film as co-writer. Venom: The Last Dance further doubles down on making Eddie and Venom more comedic anti-heroes, but this time, it works much more in its favor. Their banter is better than ever and The Last Dance is easily the most effectively funny film in the trilogy. There are even some emotional beats between Eddie and Venom that overall work amidst the absurd scenarios they get up to. Character-wise, Venom has never been better, and that goes double for the action sequences they get swept up in. The Last Dance has, by far, the best action sequences in the trilogy, starting with a standout fight with some low-life criminals that make excellent use of both Eddie and Venom's skillsets. Other notable sequences include a thrilling chase scene that sees Venom take control of multiple animals and a final battle full of very creative imagery. As far as visual flair and entertainment value go, Venom: The Last Dance stands much taller than its predecessors."

Venom: The Last Dance is set to enter the top 10 movies at the 2024 worldwide Box Office, You can catch the threequel in theaters now.

5 10 Venom: The Last Dance Eddie Brock, balancing life with the alien symbiote Venom, faces a complex struggle with a powerful new adversary threatening their existence and the world. As a turbulent alliance forms between man and symbiote, the duo embarks on a thrilling journey of survival, challenging their limits and ethical boundaries. Release Date October 25, 2024 Director Kelly Marcel Runtime 110 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Kelly Marcel , Tom Hardy Studio(s) Columbia Pictures , Marvel Entertainment , Pascal Pictures Distributor(s) Sony prequel(s) Venom , Venom: Let There Be Carnage Franchise(s) Spider-Man , Venom Expand

