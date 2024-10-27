While Marvel Studios and Disney only had one new film hit theaters this year, Sony Pictures has been picking up the slack with their latest entries in their ongoing Spider-Verse. The next one up, Venom: The Last Dance, just hit theaters this weekend and hopes to continue the financial success of the previous films in this symbiotic anti-hero franchise. The Last Dance is the third and final film in Tom Hardy’s Venom trilogy. Now, before you even head out to the theater for Eddie Brock’s last globe-trotting adventure, you can pre-order The Last Dance with this 4K steelbook.

The 4K/Blu-ray/Digital combo pack has no release date or known special features yet, given the film isn’t even a weekend old yet, but Marvel fans have been treated to the artwork for the upcoming release. Not straying too far from Venom or Let There Be Carnage’s steelbooks, this design has our favorite symbiote torn apart against a fiery background. You can even see an arm bone, which further teases the real danger Venom’s partner-in-crime, Eddie, is up against in this final chapter. The steelbook currently has the hefty price tag of $65 USD, but this may go down when we get closer to the film's physical media release date.

What Is ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ About?

Close

In The Last Dance, Eddie Brock and Venom are being hunted by their respective worlds. The latter of which is led by the sinister Knull. This deadly being is out for revenge on Venom. If our two anti-heroes want to survive this final battle, they’re going to have to be willing to make some tough sacrifices along the way. While that sounds very heavy, the trailers have made it clear that The Last Dance has retained the goofy humor and charm that made the first two films box office hits.

This third chapter currently sits at a 36% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but these films have never been critical darlings — its audience score is holding strong at a fresh 77%. The film is on track to make around $180 million worldwide this weekend, so it’ll be exciting to see what the final total for The Last Dance will be. Alongside Hardy, the film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, and Juno Temple.

You can get your tickets for Venom: The Last Dance now at Fandango. The trailer can be viewed below. You can also currently pre-order Last Dance’s 4K steelbook below.

Pre-Order at Wal-Mart