Venom: The Last Dance is set to hit theaters this Friday, and BoxLunch is celebrating with a brand-new line. For those unfamiliar, BoxLunch is a clothing retailer which donates a meal for a person in need through its partnership with Feeding America for every $10 spent in the store, meaning if you spend $100, they'll donate 10 meals. The new line from BoxLunch features more than just merch for Venom fans, as even Symbiote Spider-Man fans are eating well with a new hoodie featuring a black-suited Spider-Man in front of the moonlight. The new line also includes racing jackets with the Venom and Marvel logos, long sleeve Venom shirts featuring the signature modified Spider-Man logo, a sleek short sleeve button down with Lethal Protector and the Venom logo across the back, and Venom sleeping pants.

Venom: The Last Dance features Tom Hardy in the titular role of Eddie Brock, back in the saddle for his third appearance as Venom, and fourth if you count the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Michelle Williams, who plays Anna in both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, was not tapped to reprise her role in Venom: The Last Dance, with Sony instead opting for an almost entirely new ensemble. Ted Lasso veteran Juno Temple will star in the film alongside MCU star Chiwetel Ejiofor, who will play a different character than fans saw in the Doctor Strange movies. Rhys Ifans and Stephen Graham will also star in Venom: The Last Dance, and Peggy Lu will reprise her role as Mrs. Chen in the threequel.

Will Spider-Man Appear in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’?

Close

Ever since it was announced that Sony was making a Venom movie, fans have been waiting to see the character face off with his nemesis in live-action. Spider-Man and Venom have not gone toe-to-toe since Spider-Man 3, more than 15 years ago. During a recent interview, Tom Hardy wouldn't rule out a potential appearance by the web-slinger in Venom: The Last Dance, saying "there are always possibilities..." and also mentioning how much he would love to take on Spider-Man. First reactions for Venom: The Last Dance have been divided, with some calling the film a mess and others the best in the trilogy, but fans only have one more day to wait until the final Venom installment is playing in theaters everywhere.

The BoxLunch Venom collection is available now and can be purchased here. Check out the images of the new line above, and find tickets below for a Venom: The Last Dance showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS