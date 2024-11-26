While Venom: The Last Dance fell to the #5 spot in the box office rankings during its fifth full weekend in theaters, behind Wicked, Gladiator 2, and Red One, the film still earned nearly $4 million and managed to pass a significant 2023 surprise. Venom 3 has officially passed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, further pushing the DCEU into the past as DC prepares to move in a new direction with the upcoming launch of Creature Commandos and Superman. Aquaman 2 finished its box office run with $124 million domestically and $309 million internationally for a total of $433 million worldwide, falling short of Venom: The Last Dance’s $133 million domestically and $322 million globally, totaling $456 million. Venom 3 also launched with an opening weekend of $51 million domestically, nearly double Aquaman 2’s $27 million opening.

While Venom: The Last Dance hasn’t earned as much at the box office as its predecessors, the film has still been a significant success for Sony, being produced for just over $100 million but already earning more than $450 million worldwide. Venom 3 recently jumped past Hugh Jackman’s The Wolverine to become one of the top 75 highest-grossing superhero movies of all-time at the domestic box office, and the film is also firmly in the top 15 domestically in 2024, recently passing Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire but currently falling short of A Quiet Place: Day One and The Wild Robot. Venom: The Last Dance just recently became one of the top 10 biggest hits of the year internationally.

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ May Be the Last Time We See Tom Hardy As Venom

Tom Hardy confirmed shortly before the release of Venom: The Last Dance that it would be his final solo outing as the former reporter-turned-symbiotic alien. Still, he did mention that he would love to face Spider-Man at some point in the SSU (Sony’s Spider-Man Universe). To many fans' dismay, Spider-Man himself has been noticeably absent from the SSU. While Hardy seems more than interested in facing off with the web-slinger, it seems Sony would prefer to focus more on the villains than the hero facing off against them.

Venom: The Last Dance is still playing in most theaters.

