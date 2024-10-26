Even though Sony's Venom movies have been seen as unserious alternatives to the usual sort of superhero fare, they've been very popular with audiences. Both the first and second films were major commercial hits, despite having earned mixed-to-poor reviews. The franchise is set to conclude with this week's Venom: The Last Dance, which has now emerged as the least-liked installment of the trilogy, according to audience polling platform CinemaScore. Venom: The Last Dance earned a so-so B- grade from the opening day crowds, which could prove to be a factor for it in the long run.

By comparison, both the first Venom and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, earned B+ CinemaScores. And this was reflected in their commercial performances. Directed by Ruben Fleischer and released in 2018, the first Venom made over $850 million globally. Nearly $300 million of this total came from China alone. Tragically, the second film wasn't given a China release, but it still managed to gross over $500 million worldwide. Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom: Let There Be Carnage was delayed because of the pandemic, and was ultimately released in 2021.

The third installment is directed by Kelly Marcel, and features returning star Tom Hardy in the dual central roles of journalist Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom. The film's CinemaScore puts it on par with the notorious superhero bomb Dark Phoenix, which barely scraped past the $250 million milestone in its global run, against a reported budget of $200 million. That being said, a B- CinemaScore is superior to the C+ that Sony's other two Spider-Man spin-off films, Morbius and Madame Web, earned from opening day crowds.

Audiences Might Have Had Enough of Tom Hardy's Hijinks in the Career-Defining Role

On the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Venom: The Last Dance currently holds a "rotten" 37% score. In his review for Collider, Aidan Kelley wrote that "the film is still bogged down by a litany of other issues that distract from the positive aspects." The film's audience rating currently stands at a relatively solid 79%. By comparison, the first Venom has a 30% RT score, while the sequel holds a 57% approval rating. Both movies have retained audience ratings of over 80% in the years since their release. Venom: The Last Dance is eying around $50 million in its domestic box office debut, which would be the lowest in the trilogy's short history. But the movie is projected to do well globally, and is currently on track to gross around $180 million in its extended opening. You can watch Venom: The Last Dance in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.