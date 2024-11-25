While the time for Venom: The Last Dance’s box office dominance has come and gone, especially with more recent releases shoving the film further down the rankings, the superhero film has continued a respectable earnings trend that just saw it enter another elite box office list. After its fifth full weekend in theaters, the third and final installment in Tom Hardy’s Venom franchise has reached $456 million globally, with $133 million coming from domestic earnings and a whopping $322 million coming from international markets. Venom 3’s $4 million domestic weekend has helped make the film one of the top 75 highest-grossing superhero movies ever, currently sitting in the #74 spot ahead of The Wolverine, the Hugh Jackman-led 2013 flick that finished its theatrical run with $132 million domestically and $283 million internationally for a worldwide total of $416 million.

Venom: The Last Dance has been quite divisive among critics and audiences, registering a “rotten” 41% score from the former but a solid 81% from the latter on Rotten Tomatoes, a discrepancy that isn’t new to the franchise. The first Venom debuted with a 30% score from critics and an 80% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site, while the second earned franchise-high scores of 54% from critics but 84% from general audiences. All of the Venom films have also been major profits for Sony Pictures, but the sequel and threequel haven’t quite seen the same success as the original, which grossed more than $850 million at the worldwide box office on a budget of only $100 million. The sequel experienced a steep drop-off but still earned over $500 million with the same $100 million price tag.

Do We Know When ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Will Begin Streaming?

Although Venom: The Last Dance has been in theaters for well over a month, there is still no news on a potential streaming date or platform for the superhero tentpole. It’s also tough to predict where the film will land on streaming, as the first installment in the franchise is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ and the second isn’t streaming anywhere. Morbius streamed on Netflix for a limited period earlier this year and was followed by Madame Web, which is currently streaming on the platform, leaving Netflix as the potential frontrunner for the Tom Hardy-led symbiote adventure.

Venom: The Last Dance is still playing in most theaters worldwide. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS