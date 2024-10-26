Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Venom: The Last Dance'Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his faithful symbiotic companion Venom will be embarking on their third and reportedly final adventure in Venom: The Last Dance. Sony's first of many forays into Spider-Man villain spin-offs, the original Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, were both big box office success stories despite some lukewarm reviews and fan criticism. Now, Eddie and Venom will be on their most dangerous mission yet. Not only are they trying to outrun a shadowy government organization, but they also learn that the sinister leader of Venom's home planet has set their sights on Earth.

Despite some of the stars of the previous films not being around this time around, such as Michelle Williams as Eddie's former girlfriend Anne Weying, Venom: The Last Dance still boasts a star-studded cast that will ensure this trilogy will go off with a bang. Wondering who else is starring alongside Tom Hardy in his final Venom film? Read below for our comprehensive cast and character guide for Venom: The Last Dance.

Tom Hardy

Eddie Brock / Venom

The star of Venom: The Last Dance is once again Tom Hardy, and while the movies are far from perfect, Tom Hardy's dedicated portrayal of both Eddie Brock and Venom cannot be understated. The Oscar-nominated actor has previously had a major leading role in Inception, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Peaky Blinders. In addition to starring in the final Venom film, Hardy is also credited as a co-writer for Venom: The Last Dance.

Eddie Brock's anti-hero's journey began with him as an investigative journalist in San Francisco, where he began investigating the controversial Life Foundation, and its CEO, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). With the help of a rogue Life Foundation scientist (Jenny Slate), Eddie discovers that the Life Foundation is experimenting with alien organisms known as Symbiotes. One of these Symbiotes named Venom bonds itself to Eddie, thus giving him otherworldly powers and a voracious appetite. In the first Venom film, Eddie and Venom work together to stop Carlton Drake and a rogue Symbiote named Riot from enacting a deadly plan to destroy Earth.

Eddie and Venom's symbiotic relationship is on the rocks in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, with each of them thinking their lives might be better off living as separate entities. Their sibling rivalry will have to wait, as a psychotic serial killer named Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) wants revenge on Eddie for helping him get locked up. After taking a bite out of Eddie, Cletus creates a new and equally psychotic Symbiote called Carnage, and they soon start wreaking havoc on San Francisco. Eddie and Venom succeed in taking Cletus and Carnage down, but their battle draws too much attention, and they are forced to flee the country.

We last saw Eddie and Venom go on a brief trip through the multiverse thanks to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Due to Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) spell, Eddie and Venom are brought into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where they quickly learn about the vigilante superhero known as Spider-Man (Tom Holland). They hatch a plan to meet this Peter Parker, but before they get the chance, they are soon sent back to their own universe.

Juno Temple

Dr. Payne

Image via Sony Pictures

Venom: The Last Dance will be Juno Temple's first feature film since 2021, with her making waves due to her incredible performances in the TV world. Temple's recent television roles include Ted Lasso, The Offer, and Fargo. Temple's Ted Lasso co-star Cristo Fernández will also appear in the film, reprising his bartender character from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Dr. Payne appears to be a new mad scientist archetype that's studying the Symbiote phenomenon, with her wanting to examine the relationship between Eddie and Venom. Per the doctor's own words, it's her and her black ops organization's duty to keep the existence of aliens like the Symbiotes a secret. It's possible that Dr. Payne could be a gender-swapped version of Thaddeus Paine - a supervillain from Marvel Comics who has a history with characters like Venom and Morbius. Regardless, Payne is a more noble character in Venom: The Last Dance who even gets a new electric Symbiote herself by the end of the movie.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Rex Strickland

Image via Sony

Another antagonist in Venom: The Last Dance is Chiwetel Ejiofor - the Oscar-nominated star of 12 Years a Slave. This is far from Ejiofor's first foray with Marvel, as he previously played Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Rex Strickland is a military associate of Dr. Payne, who is tasked with finding and capturing Eddie Brock and Venom. The comics' version of Strickland goes by the code name Tyrannosaurus, being a super soldier who bonds with a symbiote. The trailer for Venom: The Last Dance sees Strickland capture the Symbiote remnant that was left behind by Venom in Mexico (which is different from the piece he left behind in Spider-Man: No Way Home). Strickland shows a deep dislike for Symbiotes in the film, but in the end, sacrifices himself while he fights alongside them.

Stephen Graham

Patrick Mulligan

Image via Sony Pictures

Venom: The Last Dance is expected to feature quite a bit more of Patrick Mulligan, once again played by Bodies star Stephen Graham.

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Detective Mulligan is trying to find out the vigilante behind these recent criminal killings, and Eddie and Venom are his prime suspects. However, during the final battle of the second Venom film, Mulligan's glowing eyes indicate he has his own supernatural secrets. This is likely an early nod to Mulligan's comic alter-ego and Symbiote companion Toxin, who originally descended from Carnage in the same way Venom did. It appears that Mulligan's secret must have gotten out, as he is a prisoner of Dr. Payne and Rex Strickland in Venom: The Last Dance. The Symbiote that was previously inside him apparently escaped the previous film, and Dr. Payne gives him a new Symbiote companion to keep him alive.

Peggy Lu

Mrs. Chen

Image via Sony Pictures

A surprising fan-favorite from the Venom films is returning with Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen. The owner of Eddie and Venom's local store, Mrs. Chen has been one of their closest and dearest friends since the start of the series. Chen also made a brief cameo in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse when The Spot (Jason Schwartzman) accidentally popped into her universe.

Rhys Ifans

Martin

Image via Sony

A surprising new addition to the cast of Venom: The Last Dance is a Spider-Man alum, that being House of the Dragon star Rhys Ifans. Ifans previously played Dr. Curt Connors, AKA The Lizard, in both The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Ifans is not Dr. Conners in Venom: The Last Dance. Instead, he plays a friendly alien chaser named Martin, who is on a road trip with his family to see Area 51 before it's decommissioned.

Alanna Ubach

Nova

Image via Sony Pictures

Alanna Ubach, best known for Euphoria and Ted, plays Nova, the wife of Martin, who also accompanies Eddie and Venom on their journey. Ubach also has experience with the Spider-Verse, having previously starred in the beloved animated series, The Spectacular Spider-Man.

Andy Serkis

Knull

Custom Image by Nimesh Niyomal

Venom: The Last Dance will be the feature debut of Knull - a pivotal big bad from the comics. Knull is an eldritch god and creator of all Symbiotes, and he's up there with Thanos and Apocalypse as one of the biggest threats the Marvel universe ever faced. Interestingly enough, the identity of the actor playing Knull in Venom: The Last Dance is being kept a secret, but those who have seen the film now know that The Lord of the Rings legend and Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis is the voice behind Knull. While Knull fails to capture Venom, this likely won't be the last time we see the dark being, because he will reportedly be a big part of future Spider-Man projects as teased by director Kelly Marcel.

Venom: The Last Dance premieres in theaters on Friday, October 25th, 2024.

