Ahead of its domestic debut this weekend, Venom: The Last Dance opened in perhaps its most valuable territory, China. The superhero sequel did exceptionally well in the Middle Kingdom, setting itself up for a huge global opening that is poised to exceed expectations. Venom: The Last Dance serves as the conclusion to Sony’s offbeat Spider-Man spin-off trilogy, which has taken on a so-bad-it’s-good quality in the last few years. The first film was massively successful in China, and that’s the hope for the third installment as well.

Venom: The Last Dance grossed over $9 million on its opening day in China, which puts it on course for a $30 million extended debut. This is the biggest opening day haul for a superhero title since Sony’s own Spider-Man: Far From Home five years ago. The movie is also supposed to generate around $60 million domestically, and is currently projected to deliver around $165 million in its global debut. China’s relevance for Hollywood studios has nosedived in the post-pandemic years. The territory used to dictate narratives not too long ago, but because of the strides that its own industry has made in the last few years, combined with sanctions, interest in Hollywood offerings has decreased.

Things were very different when the first Venom film was released in 2018. Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the movie grossed around $270 million in China alone, and over $850 million worldwide. Released in 2021, Venom: Let There Be Carnage grossed over $500 million globally, but crucially, didn’t secure a China release. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film was delayed by several months owing to the pandemic. Sony would be hoping to make up for lost ground with the third film, especially since none of its other Spider-Man spin-offs seem to be doing all that well.

The Two Previous 'Venom' Movies Have Grossed Over $1.3 Billion Worldwide

Both Morbius and Madame Web tanked badly, while also becoming meme-fodder. The Venom movies aren’t exactly well-reviewed, but at least they make money for the studio and amuse audiences. Directed by Kelly Marcel, Venom: The Last Dance currently sits at a “rotten” 37% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Aidan Kelley described it as “the best in the series,” but also called it an “inconsistent mess.” By comparison, the first Venom holds a 30% RT score, while the second has a 57% score.

Starring Tom Hardy in the dual central roles, Venom: The Last Dance also features Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, and Stephen Graham. The film will be released domestically this week. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.