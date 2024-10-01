The gimmicky movie memorabilia is back for the lead-up to Venom: The Last Dance, only this time it's not a popcorn bucket. If you were to be unlucky to grab hold of the limited Venom head-shaped item, don't fret as another Venom head-shaped merch is up for grabs. Fandango has announced that it will distribute collectible Venom-shaped collectible cups as part of its latest bundle. But be warned, it's not going to be cheap.

For a very steep price of $99.80, Venom fans can grab the exclusive collectible cup as part of the "We Are Venom" Bundle. Also included in this movie pack are two movie tickets to the film, the complete Venom trilogy on digital, and an exclusive 27" x 40" poster. Sadly, there is no other way to get this item for a lower price. Also, it's very unlikely that you'll be able to use the cup during your movie session as it and the poster will be shipped sometime in November. This isn't the first time Fandango has released collector bundles for upcoming movie releases. Previously, it had a promo for collectors to obtain the same friendship necklaces seen in various Deadpool & Wolverine posters.

These movie collectibles have been part of an ongoing trend where movies will release novelty items for moviegoers to purchase. While some were only released during film premieres, like the one for Inside Out 2, some are available to the public. One notable item was the limited Dune 2 popcorn bucket, and it received a shocking reaction from the public. Later, Ryan Reynolds doubled down on this latest movie trend and revealed its iteration of movie paraphernalia for Deadpool & Wolverine.

What Do We Know About 'Venom: The Last Dance?'

Venom: The Last Dance is the third and final installment of the Sony Venom films. Tom Hardy returns as the symbiotic anti-heroes, Eddie Brock and Venom, as they protect the Earth once more from an invasion from Venom's home planet and Knull. Kelly Marcel returns to the director's chair one final time for this franchise, as well as penning the script for the movie.

Aside from Hardy, there will be some returning cast members, including Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen and Stephen Graham as Patrick Mulligan. Other cast members that will be introduced in the Sony Venom universe for the first time are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, and Rhys Ifans.

Venom: The Last Dance will be causing chaos in theaters on October 25, 2024. Meanwhile, you can watch the previous Venom films on Apple TV. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.

