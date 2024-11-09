It’s going to be another soft weekend at the domestic box office, with the holdover hit Venom: The Last Dance looking to three-peat at the number one spot with another sturdy hold. The superhero film, the latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off universe, had an underwhelming debut a couple of weeks ago, but appeared to cover some lost ground in its sophomore frame. Venom: The Last Dance is eyeing around $14 million in its third weekend of release, after generating a little over $3.5 million on Friday. If these projections hold, the movie will pass the $110 million mark domestically by Sunday.

Venom: The Last Dance finally passed the $100 million mark on Friday, but is still pacing behind its blockbuster predecessors. Both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage concluded their domestic runs with an identical $213 million. They were also rather popular in overseas markets, with Chinese audiences being especially receptive to the first film, which generated nearly $300 million there in 2018. The sequel couldn't secure a Middle Kingdom release in 2021, but Venom: The Last Dance has also proven to be a massive hit in China, and will pass the $400 million mark globally this weekend.

The number two spot this weekend will go to the newcomer Heretic. Starring Hugh Grant in the latest of his seedy roles, the A24 horror film grossed just over $4 million on opening day, of which a little over $1.2 million came from Thursday previews. The movie is projected to gross around $10 million in its opening weekend. Having opened to positive reviews — Heretic holds a “fresh” 93% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — the movie has earned a worryingly low C+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences.

'Venom: The Last Dance' Is Making the Most of Zero Competition

Close

Third place is going to another new release, the holiday-themed The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, which could prove to be front-loaded as most faith-based films are. It's in a tight race with Heretic, and will ultimately end up making around $10 million across the weekend. If these projections hold, this’ll represent the second-biggest debut of the year for the struggling distributor Lionsgate, behind The Strangers: Chapter One. At number four is DreamWorks’ holdover hit The Wild Robot, which, like most successful animated films, hasn’t let a digital release get in the way of box office glory. In its seventh weekend of release, the movie is eying around $5 million, which should take its running domestic total to nearly $130 million.

The top five was rounded out by Smile 2, which added around $1.5 million on its fourth Friday, and will likely generate just under $5 million across the weekend. This should take its running domestic total past the $60 million mark, which means that it’s still trailing the $100 million-plus final haul of its predecessor, Smile, which became a runaway hit in 2022. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates over the weekend.