A hat-trick might elude Sony after all, as Venom: The Last Dance eyes a franchise-low domestic box office debut on the back of mixed critical and audience response this weekend. The third installment of the fan-favorite Spider-Man spin-off series earned over $8 million in Thursday previews, and generated around $22 million on opening day. This puts the film on course for a three-day debut in the low-$50 million range — a massive decline from the blockbuster opening weekend hauls of the first two films.

Starring Tom Hardy in the dual central roles of journalist Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom, the movie opened to mixed reviews and worryingly unenthusiastic reactions from the audience. Venom: The Last Dance is currently sitting at a “rotten” 36% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, having earned a series-low B- CinemaScore from opening day crowds. This puts the $50 million projection under a cloud of uncertainty. By comparison, the first Venom generated $80 million in its opening weekend in 2018, while Venom: Let There Be Carnage grossed $90 million, and that, too, at a far scarier time during the pandemic.

Either way, Venom: The Last Dance will take the top spot this weekend, as it pins its hopes on international markets. Slipping to number two, Paramount’s horror sequel Smile 2 is eying a little over $10 million in its sophomore frame. The movie grossed around $3 million on Friday, taking its running domestic total to nearly $35 million. It should comfortably pass the $40 million milestone by Sunday, as it establishes itself as one of the rare horror hits of the year. Remarkably, Universal’s The Wild Robot continues to retain a spot in the top five, as it eyes around $6 million in its fifth weekend of release.

Spooky Season Is Making Way for Awards Season

Close

The animated hit has already been made available on PVOD platforms, which doesn’t seem to have affected its theatrical appeal. The Wild Robot grossed over $1.5 million on Friday, pushing its running domestic total past the $110 million mark. As things stand, the fifth spot is going to be a toss-up between the holdover horror hit Terrifier 3, and the critical darling Conclave. Both movies are looking to gross over $5 million across the weekend. Terrifier 3 is now approaching the $50 million mark, and will likely hit the $45 million mark domestically by Sunday. Conclave, on the other hand, earned excellent reviews from critics and audiences alike, and could prove to be a wild card if positive word-of-mouth spreads.

Elsewhere, A24 expanded the romantic drama We Live in Time nationwide. Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, the beloved movie grossed $1.8 million on Friday, and is projected to gross over $4 million this weekend. This should take its running total past the $10 million mark domestically by Sunday. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office coverage over the weekend.

Find Tickets