Until a few years ago, it seemed like audiences couldn’t inject enough Venom into their veins. Combined, the first two films in the Spider-Man spin-off franchise grossed over $1.3 billion worldwide. But this weekend, Venom: The Last Dance is performing below projections, bringing the trilogy to a lukewarm conclusion. The film generated around $51 million across its first three days of release, which is a significant drop from the opening weekend hauls of its two predecessors, as well as the $65 million target that it was given heading into its debut.

Venom: The Last Dance features a returning Tom Hardy in the dual central roles of journalist Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom. The film also marks the feature directorial debut of Kelly Marcel, who served as a writer on both previous installments. Produced on a reported budget of $120 million, Venom: The Last Dance opened to mediocre reviews, although this wasn’t exactly surprising, considering how the first two films were received. While they were both big hits, they were largely seen as amusingly goofy alternatives to the more popular brand of superhero cinema. Venom: The Last Dance currently holds a “rotten” 36% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, having earned a series-low B- CinemaScore from opening day crowds.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the first Venom grossed $80 million domestically in its first weekend, and concluded its global run with over $850 million. Nearly $300 million of that total came from China. But the sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, couldn’t secure a release in the Middle Kingdom. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film concluded its global run with just over $500 million but made $90 million in its first weekend domestically. The Venom movies are pretty much the only Spider-Man spin-offs that have generated any sort of interest among audiences. Sony’s other two attempts — Morbius and Madame Web — were both laughed out of theaters.

A Trio of Awards Contenders Over-Performed this Weekend

Close

Slipping to the number two spot after topping the charts last weekend, Paramount’s Smile 2 grossed just under $10 million. The horror sequel has now passed the $40 million mark domestically, in a year that has been notoriously difficult for the genre. The first Smile was a runaway hit, grossing over $100 million in its domestic run. Although it has been received just as positively by both critics and audiences, Smile 2 won’t hit that number, but it should emerge as a healthy hit for Paramount when the dust settles. Over-performing in its debut, the awards contender Conclave rode a wave of positive buzz all the way to a top-five finish this weekend. The drama-thriller starring Ralph Fiennes and directed by Edward Berger generated around $6.5 million this weekend from just over 1,700 theaters and is currently in a neck-and-neck race with a holdover hit for the third position.

Once final numbers are reported on Monday, Conclave would hope to edge past The Wild Robot, which also grossed around $6.5 million in its fifth weekend, pushing its domestic total past the $110 million mark. The universally praised film has already been deemed successful enough to warrant a sequel. The top five was rounded out by another surprise over-performer, the romantic drama We Live in Time. Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, the film was given a major expansion by A24 this weekend, grossing around $5 million. We Live in Time has now passed the $11 million mark domestically.

Elsewhere, Terrifier 3 dropped out of the top five with a $4.5 million haul in its third weekend. Already among the year’s top-grossing horror films, Terrifier 3 is approaching the $50 million mark domestically. Meanwhile, director Sean Baker’s Cannes-winning Anora expanded into 34 locations this weekend and broke into the top 10 with over $850,000.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates and grab your tickets for Venom: The Last Dance below.

Get Tickets