While Venom: The Last Dance hasn’t been the same box office juggernaut as its predecessor, the film has performed admirably, even recently pushing leading star Tom Hardy’s career box office total past a major milestone. The film has grossed $58 million at the domestic box office and overtaken Transformers One to become one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies of the year in the United States. Transformers One had been in a long-standing battle with Joker: Folie à Deux for the 25th spot, as the Joaquin Phoenix-led sequel is currently less than $100,000 behind the animated Transformers flick. However, neither film has to worry about claiming the 25th spot anymore, as the third and final movie in the Venom trilogy has overtaken both only a week into release with more cash certainly incoming.

In addition to its $58 million domestic box office total, Venom: The Last Dance has also received a whopping $123 million international box office influx, leaving its worldwide total at $182 million. In the worldwide box office rankings, Venom 3 currently sits in the same spot as it does domestically at #25, falling just short of IF the John Krasinski-directed and Ryan Reynolds-starring family comedy that pulled in $111 million domestically and $73 million internationally for a worldwide total of $184 million, just $2 million ahead of Venom: The Last Dance. Once Venom 3 zooms past IF at the worldwide box office, it will next look to jump Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Paul Rudd-led Ghostbusters film that finished its worldwide theatrical run just over $200 million.

Who Stars in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’?

In addition to Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock in Venom: The Last Dance, the third installment also returned Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan/Toxin and Peggy Lu as Mrs. Chen. Newcomers include Ted Lasso star Juno Temple, who plays Keeley Jones in the hit Apple TV+ series, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, best known for playing Baron Mordo in both of the MCU’s Doctor Strange movies. Rhys Ifans, who also worked with Marvel in The Amazing Spider-Man and more recently starred in the Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon, also has a role in Venom: The Last Dance.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters everywhere.

