While Venom: The Last Dance is shaping up to earn much less than its predecessors in the franchise, it has still performed well enough to make it onto an impressive box office list. The film needs less than $2 million to become one of the top 100 highest-grossing superhero movies ever at the domestic box office. Venom 3 currently sits at $61 million domestically and $123 million internationally for a worldwide total of almost $185 million, making it one of the top 25 highest-grossing movies of the year domestically and worldwide. Venom: The Last Dance was produced for a reported cost of $110 million, meaning the film has already earned back its production budget with more than $70 million to spare, but it still has a long way to go to be considered the same level of hit as previous Venom films.

While none of the Venom movies have been beloved by critics, they’ve been mostly well-liked by audiences, but the first Venom was a box office juggernaut. The film earned $213 million domestically and a whopping $642 million internationally for a worldwide total of $856 million, all on a reported budget of roughly the same as Venom: The Last Dance, $116 million. The second installment in the franchise, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, experienced a steep drop-off, earning $213 million domestically and $287 internationally for a worldwide haul of just over $500 million. Still holding the same budget, Venom 2 can be considered a profitable endeavor for Sony, but it’s more than a $300 million fall from its predecessor, and Venom: The Last Dance is shaping up to earn significantly less than Let There Be Carnage.

Why Have the ‘Venom’ Movies Dropped Consistently at the Box Office?

The first Venom movie was viewed as a Spider-Man spin-off film and, at the time, plenty of people were holding out hope that Spider-Man would appear in the movie. With the releases of Morbius and Madame Web in the meantime, which are regarded as two of the worst comic book movies ever, Sony has lost almost all of its goodwill from fans that it had left. Until a Spider-Man appears in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, Sony’s superhero movies will certainly fail to reach the box office heights as the original Venom.

