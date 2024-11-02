After a lukewarm debut last week, Sony’s Venom: The Last Dance will top another low-performing weekend at the domestic box office. The superhero film grossed an underwhelming $51 million in its first three days of release, and is all set to top the charts for the second time in a row, despite a hefty fall. Venom: The Last Dance earned over $6.6 million on its second Friday, taking its running haul to $70 million. This also puts the movie on course for a sophomore frame of around $20 million. The weekend-on-weekend drop-off is going to be on the higher side, which aligns with the so-so audience reception that the film was greeted with.

If these projections hold, Venom: The Last Dance will pass the $80 million mark by Sunday. It’ll most probably pass the $100 million milestone as well, but there’s no chance of it matching the first and second films’ near-identical lifetime hauls. Both Venom and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, concluded their domestic runs with $213 million. The films were also successful internationally, and combined, the Venom trilogy has already generated over $1.5 billion worldwide. Venom: The Last Dance will also have to rely on foreign markets in the coming weeks, particularly China, where the film is exceeding all expectations.

Debuting just inside the top five is director Robert Zemeckis’ Here, which reunites him with his Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The high-concept drama, which follows a family across decades through a static camera stationed in exactly one spot, is coming up short of its $7 million projections. The film is expected to gross around $5 million across the weekend, after generating $1.9 million on Friday. Of this total, less than $500,000 came from Thursday previews. Here cost a reported $50 million to produce, and marks Zemeckis' first theatrical release in six years.

Meanwhile, 'The Wild Robot', 'Conclave' and 'Smile 2' All Exceeded Expectations

Hoping to jump up a spot in its sixth weekend of release, DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot is eying around $6 million after generating $1.8 million on Friday. The universally acclaimed film — it has a 98% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes — is displaying extraordinary legs, despite having been released on PVOD platforms weeks ago. The film will hit the $120 million mark domestically by Sunday if projections hold. It’ll compete for the second spot this weekend with the horror sequel Smile 2, which is looking to gross over $6 million as well, after generating just under $2 million on its third Friday. By Sunday, the film will finally scrape past the $50 million milestone. By comparison, the sensational first film legged it past the $100 million mark. Although it has received stellar reviews, Smile 2 is coming up considerably short of its predecessor.

The top five was rounded off by the unexpectedly robust Conclave, which generated around $1.5 million on its second Friday, and is expected to gross over $4 million across the weekend. This pushes the film past the $10 million mark; it’ll come within touching distance of the $15 million milestone by Sunday. Starring Ralph Fiennes and directed by Edward Berger, Conclave is still playing in a relatively limited release. Elsewhere, the romantic drama We Live in Time passed the $15 million milestone domestically after generating a healthy $1 million on its fourth Friday. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

