Like most superhero films nowadays, Venom: The Last Dance contains both a mid-credits sequence and an end-credits scene. Venom: The Last Dance brings the saga of Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the Venom symbiote to a close. The third installment sees the duo up against the forces of Knull (Andy Serkis), the self-proclaimed "King in Black." It also dangles a few tantalizing plot threads, especially as the credits roll. One of them pays off on a line of dialogue in the film's first act, while the other hints at what may come from future Venom films. Let's get into the mid-credits and end-credits scene for Venom: The Last Dance.

Knull’s Reign Is Just Beginning in 'Venom: The Last Dance'

Venom: The Last Dance ends with the Venom symbiote sacrificing its own life to stop a legion of symbiote-hunting xenophages from retrieving the "codex," a piece of biomatter that will free Knull from the dark prison he's been locked in for eons. But even though Venom has destroyed his one chance for freedom, the King in Black is shown to still be alive in the mid-credits scene. "The King in Black is coming," he snarls, "and your world will burn." What makes this truly frightening is that Knull, who's mostly been coated in shadow this whole time, suddenly looks up -— and his visage is every bit as frightening as it was in Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's Venom run.

Knull still having a major presence falls in line with what writer/director Kelly Marcel said to IGN: "The King in Black is way too powerful for ‘one and done.'" Hinting at Knull's power could allow future filmmakers to utilize him as an overarching threat in the same way that Thanos was for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga. It also opens the door for more Venom films, potentially with a new protagonist. Eddie Brock is far from the only person to bond with a symbiote, or hold the Venom title, and shifting the focus could let Sony keep one of its more popular film franchises alive while injecting it with new blood.

The ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ End Credits Pay Off a Minor Joke

When Venom: The Last Dance begins, Eddie is still stuck at the same bar that he was during the end credits of Spider-Man: No Way Home, talking to a bartender (Cristo Fernández) about everything that happened in the MCU (and pounding back a few drinks). Suddenly, he's hurled back to his own universe, to a different bar, with Fernández playing a similar bartender. A strike force led by General Rex Strickland (Chiwetel Ejiofor) takes the bartender into custody, along with a piece of the Venom symbiote to study. The bartender doesn't show up again until the end credits scene, where he's shown stumbling out of the ruins of Area 51 after Venom's final battle with the xenophages. As he calls for help, he passes a broken vial, with a cockroach standing by it.

This pays off a joke that Dr. Teddy Payne (Juno Temple) says to Strickland about the cockroaches being the one thing that will survive. But it also hints that the Venom symbiote may not be as dead as The Last Dance would have you believe. Throughout The Last Dance, the symbiote possesses various people - and even animals, from a fish to a frog and even a horse (which made it into the comics). Having it potentially inhabit a cockroach would make sure that it survives, and could find its way back to Eddie. Far stranger things have happened in comics, and with the Venom franchise being an unexpected gold mine for Sony, it's yet another way the films could continue.

Despite its title, Venom: The Last Dance may not be as final as fans might think due to its mid and end-credit sequences. Marcel hinted during a panel at New York Comic Con, saying: "The plot for Eddie and Venom closes here. But as you know, there are lots of symbiote stories in the canon. There are lots of places to go, and maybe there are a few Easter eggs in here that might start that journey off."

