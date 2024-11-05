Venom: The Last Dance has been in theaters for just over two weeks, and while it hasn’t put up the same numbers as previous entries, it has still performed admirably enough to push the franchise totals to new heights. Thanks to Venom 3’s current $89 million domestic total, the Venom franchise has now grossed more than $500 million in the U.S. with its three movies, after both Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage grossed $213 million. It’s unlikely that Venom: The Last Dance will hit the same $213 million mark as its predecessor, given that it’s not even halfway there and its total is already winding down slowly, but it’s already been a profitable endeavor for Sony, who had a rough go of things with Madame Web and may experience the same troubles with Kraven the Hunter.

According to The Numbers, which is the leading source for all box office analysis along with Box Office Mojo, both of the previous Venom films had earned roughly $150 million domestically at this point in theaters. In contrast, The Last Dance sits at $89 million. The third and final installment for Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock has been a major success in international markets; however, the film has currently grossed a whopping $226 million just from overseas, more than double its reported budget of $110 million. The other Venom movies also performed admirably in foreign markets, with the 2018 original grossed $642 million to bring its worldwide total to $856 million, and the 2021 sequel earning $287 million internationally to help its worldwide total just barely cross the $500 million mark.

Will We Ever See Tom Hardy As Venom Again?

While Tom Hardy did confirm that Venom: The Last Dance would be his last time merging with the symbiote for a solo movie — if the title didn’t already confirm that for us — it’s still possible for him to show up as the character in the future. While he did say goodbye to Venom at the end of the movie, it was confirmed that some of the symbiote survived the explosion, meaning the two could reunite and team up with other Sony characters like Morbius and Vulture, who have already claimed to be "teaming up to do some good," possibly to fight Spider-Man.

Venom: The Last Dance is now playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

